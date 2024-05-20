Apple's iPhone 16 Pro could ditch one color and add a whole new one, report claims

Apple isn't expected to announce the iPhone 16 Pro or iPhone 16 Pro Max until much later this year, likely in or around September. But expectations are already starting to grow and a new report has detailed which colors we should expect to be choosing from when the big launch comes around.

The information comes via the usually well-connected supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo in a post on the X social network. According to the post, it seems that Apple is getting ready to ditch the popular blue titanium color in favor of its complete opposite - a new rose color that could be similar to the rose gold that was popular on previous devices.

In that X post, Ming-Chi Ming-Chi Kuo said that Apple is expected to offer the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max in black, white or silver, and a natural titanium finish as well as that rose color we mentioned earlier. However, it's also worth noting that we could see some of the colors change even if they have the same name given the way Apple likes to tweak finishes. We only need to look at the various different space gray finishes of iPhones past.

As for what we should expect in terms of new features, rumors very much point to Apple increasing the size of the new iPhones' displays compared to the outgoing models. The iPhone 16 Pro is set to grow from 6.1 inches to 6.3 inches while the bigger iPhone 16 Pro Max is expected to grow from 6.7 inches to 6.9 inches. These larger displays will also require a slightly larger device overall, making the iPHone 16 Pro Max a behemoth of a device and one that could well be too big for some hands, even for those who already own an iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Other changes are set to include the addition of a new Capture button that will make it quicker and easier for people to take photos and videos. It's set to be capacitive in order to respond to different types of presses - expect different functionality based on how firmly the button is pressed, for example.

Apple is expected to announce the new iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max alongside the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus, both of which are set to get the Action button that has until now only been available on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.