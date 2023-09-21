NASA captures stunning video of a probe flying through extremely powerful Sun eruption

NASA's Parker Solar Probe captured stunning footage of coronal mass ejection (CME), or a Sun eruption, and it's the first up-close footage of such an event.

Parker Solar Probe's Wide Field Imagery for Solar Probe (WISPR) camera passing through a CME

The above GIF is footage captured by NASA's Parker Solar Probe, and it shows an event that took place late last year in September. The video was released by Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory and showcases a coronal mass ejection (CME), which is an eruption of solar plasma. CMEs can come in a variety of intensities, with most being billions of tons of plasma and shooting a wave of charged particles into a specific direction in space.

These charged particles travel at ridiculous speeds, with the Parker Solar Probe recording during this event particles accelerating "up to 840 miles per second". Recordings such as these are exactly what the Parker Solar Probe was designed for - providing critical data of solar events that are then relayed back to researchers on Earth to study patterns and, hopefully, learn more about our Sun so more accurate space weather predictions can be made.

A simulation of the Parker Solar Probe