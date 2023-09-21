AOC unveils the CQ27G2S-BK 2560 x 1440p 1500R curved gaming monitor

AOC is attempting to hit the sweet spot for gaming with its newest addition to its line-up of gaming monitors. Introducing, the CQ27G2S/BK.
The new gaming monitor from AOC features a 2560 x 1440 (QHD) resolution that is a VA panel capable of reaching a top refresh rate of 165Hz. As for response times, the CQ27G2S/BK rocks a solid 1ms MPRT to make sure frames are blurry of ghosting begins to occur at higher refresh rates. Additionally, the CQ27G2S/BK is a 27-inch VA panel, which means it will come with a contrast ratio of 3000:1, and 99% sRGB coverage.
Other features include Adaptive-Sync technology designed to smooth out frames and reduce tearing, and a 1500R curvature for increased immersion levels. Buyers will also be able to use HDR10, and during long gaming sessions enable Low Blue Light mode to reduce eye strain. AOC Gaming will be debuting the CQ27G2S/BK by the end of September and it will be launching with a price tag of $272.
- Read more: UK government move to censor Russel Brand despite allegations not proving guilt
- Read more: Earth gets smacked with powerful solar storm triggering auroras around the world
- Read more: Archaeologists uncover half-a-million-year-old sample that's changed human history
- Read more: Researchers create new AI that can translate what chickens are saying
- Read more: Microsoft reveals its intention to buy Nintendo, but there's just one big problem
- Read more: NASA confirms a pristine asteroid sample will arrive on Earth this week