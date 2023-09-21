AOC unveils the CQ27G2S-BK 2560 x 1440p 1500R curved gaming monitor

AGON by AOC has officially pulled the sheet off the CQ27G2S/BK, a 27-inch 2560 x 1440 gaming monitor that features 1500R curvature.

Published
1 minute & 53 seconds read time

AOC is attempting to hit the sweet spot for gaming with its newest addition to its line-up of gaming monitors. Introducing, the CQ27G2S/BK.

AOC unveils the CQ27G2S-BK 2560 x 1440p 1500R curved gaming monitor 25
Open Gallery 4

The new gaming monitor from AOC features a 2560 x 1440 (QHD) resolution that is a VA panel capable of reaching a top refresh rate of 165Hz. As for response times, the CQ27G2S/BK rocks a solid 1ms MPRT to make sure frames are blurry of ghosting begins to occur at higher refresh rates. Additionally, the CQ27G2S/BK is a 27-inch VA panel, which means it will come with a contrast ratio of 3000:1, and 99% sRGB coverage.

Other features include Adaptive-Sync technology designed to smooth out frames and reduce tearing, and a 1500R curvature for increased immersion levels. Buyers will also be able to use HDR10, and during long gaming sessions enable Low Blue Light mode to reduce eye strain. AOC Gaming will be debuting the CQ27G2S/BK by the end of September and it will be launching with a price tag of $272.

AOC unveils the CQ27G2S-BK 2560 x 1440p 1500R curved gaming monitor 84848
Open Gallery 4
AOC unveils the CQ27G2S-BK 2560 x 1440p 1500R curved gaming monitor 8885
Open Gallery 4
Buy at Amazon

Starfield: Standard Edition - Xbox Series X

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$69.89
$69.99$69.99$69.99
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$69.99
$69.99$69.99$69.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 9/21/2023 at 10:36 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:techpowerup.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags