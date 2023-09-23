TT Show Episode 4 - Are we ready for the GeForce RTX 5090?

This week on The TT Show, Jak and Kosta talk about the leaked GeForce RTX 5090 specs, Switch 2 rumors, and go hands-on with DLSS 3.5 in Cyberpunk 2077.

It's been another big week of news and happenings in the tech, gaming, and science space, and Jak and Kosta are back with a new episode of The TT Show - TweakTown's official podcast. From leaked GeForce RTX 5090 specs to more Nintendo Switch 2 rumors from leaked Activision documents, the duo also touches on a potential fossilized avocado found on Mars.

Of course, it's just a rock that looks like one. In addition, with the upcoming Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty expansion, Kosta went hands-on with the new Update 2.0 and was blown away by the improvements that have come with the new DLSS 3.5 Ray Reconstruction update.

And then there's a closer look at the new INNO3D GeForce RTX 4070 Twin X2 OC with Stealth Cable Management - which sparks a chat about the abundance of cables. There are just too many. Plus, Intel's new 14th Gen CPUs get benchmarked, a Redditor digs into whether NVIDIA DLSS requires AI hardware, and more!

Listen and subscribe to The TT Show on your favorite podcast network.

All the topics discussed in this weeks episode of The TT Show

