TT Show Episode 4 - Are we ready for the GeForce RTX 5090?

It's been another big week of news and happenings in the tech, gaming, and science space, and Jak and Kosta are back with a new episode of The TT Show - TweakTown's official podcast. From leaked GeForce RTX 5090 specs to more Nintendo Switch 2 rumors from leaked Activision documents, the duo also touches on a potential fossilized avocado found on Mars.
Of course, it's just a rock that looks like one. In addition, with the upcoming Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty expansion, Kosta went hands-on with the new Update 2.0 and was blown away by the improvements that have come with the new DLSS 3.5 Ray Reconstruction update.
And then there's a closer look at the new INNO3D GeForce RTX 4070 Twin X2 OC with Stealth Cable Management - which sparks a chat about the abundance of cables. There are just too many. Plus, Intel's new 14th Gen CPUs get benchmarked, a Redditor digs into whether NVIDIA DLSS requires AI hardware, and more!
Listen and subscribe to The TT Show on your favorite podcast network.
All the topics discussed in this weeks episode of The TT Show
- Read more: GeForce RTX 5090 will be 1.7X more powerful than the RTX 4090 and feature a 2.9 GHz Boost Clock
- Read more: INNO3D's GeForce RTX 4070 in White with Stealth Cable Management is brilliant
- Read more: ASUS's first power cable-free GeForce RTX 4070 GPU is launching in Asia this week
- Read more: Redditor looks to answer the question of whether or not DLSS needs NVIDIA's AI Tensor Cores
- Read more: Intel Core i9-14900KF CPU benchmarks leak, and it is 15% faster than the Core i9-13900K
- Read more: Cyberpunk 2077, Phantom Liberty, and DLSS 3.5 - Ray tracing on PC just leveled up
- Read more: Leaked Activision emails reveal details about the Nintendo Switch 2
- Read more: Here's why replacing broken back glass on the iPhone 15 Pro is cheaper and easier
- Read more: Starfield modders have already removed some of the most annoying aspects of the game
- Read more: NASA's rover photographed an 'avocado' on the surface of Mars