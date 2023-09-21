UK government move to censor Russel Brand despite allegations not proving guilt

Documents have surfaced revealing efforts by the UK government to censor Russel Brand following accusations of sexual assault, rape, and abuse.

Published
1 minute & 5 seconds read time

A document has gone viral showcasing a move by the UK government to censor Russel Brand following numerous allegations.

The actor, comedian, and pollical commentator was accused of rape, sexual assault, and emotional abuse between the years of 2006 and 2013. These allegations are yet to be proven, and Brand has denied their validity in a video posted to his social media platforms. Now, a document has surfaced on X that reveals the British Government is attempting to get Brand's social media platforms censored, which has been viewed by many as a way of manipulating the court of public opinion.

The document requests TikTok provide the UK government with information relating to Brand's monetization of content that has to do with the allegations. With the letter requesting, "We would be grateful if you could confirm whether Mr. Brand is able to monetize his TikTok posts, including his videos relating to the serious accusations against him, and what the platform is doing to ensure that creators are not able to use the platform to undermine the welfare of victims of inappropriate and potentially illegal behavior."

Brand is going to trial over the allegations, and according to Mario Nawfal, Rumble has also received a similar letter to the one that was sent to TikTok. Leading some people to assume that all relevant social media platforms have received a similar letter.

"This seems out of line. Accusations do not mean someone is guilty. That is for the courts to decide," wrote X owner Elon Musk.

NEWS SOURCE:twitter.com

