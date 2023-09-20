Your iPhone 15 will tell you how many times it's been charged

After years and years of not having it, the iPhone is about to finally gain a battery cycle count for people who like to obsess over these things.

When Apple finally releases the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro on Friday, September 22, there are plenty of new features and capabilities for people to look forward to. But there's one new feature that Apple never mentioned during its event and we're only now learning about if after reviewers were allowed to start sharing information about their handsets earlier this week.

That feature is something that a lot of people are going to love, but others might find it more anxiety-inducing than it's worth. We're of course talking about a feature that will finally bring a battery cycle count to the iPhone, and it's sure to be something of a double-edged sword.

The news was shared by Ray Wong, a reviewer who posted the information to X, the social network formerly known as Twitter. The new battery cycle count is available in the Settings app alongside information about the manufacture date of the battery and when it was first used.

Apple has long shown battery capacity health for the iPhone but this is the first time that it has shared actual cycle count data as well. It's something that it has done on its portable Macs for years.

A full charge cycle is counted each time a battery's capacity has been completely depleted and then recharged. It doesn't necessarily mean that the battery was charged to 100% and then fully emptied. It doesn't have to happen under a single charge, either - a battery be depleted from 75% before being recharged overnight to 100%. Once the battery reaches 75% again the next day, a charge cycle will be counted.