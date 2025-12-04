Apple's high-end C-suite exodus: AI boss, US design lead, policy boss, general counsel OUT

TL;DR: Apple faces a significant C-suite exodus with four top executives departing, including AI chief John Giannandrea and UI design head Alan Dye, now joining Meta. This unprecedented talent loss signals major leadership challenges for Apple amid years of stagnation, potentially impacting its innovation and market position.

Apple is bleeding out some of its highest-level C-suite staffers in something that's being described as a "rebellion" with four key executives announcing they were leaving the iPhone giant in the last 72 hours... but the exodus might not be over yet.

Earlier this week, Apple's AI czar, John Giannandrea, was terminated on Monday and replaced with Amar Subramanya from Microsoft. Just a couple of days later, Apple's UI design boss, Alan Dye, was poached by Meta on Wednesday. Dye had been working on UI design at Apple since 2015, working on iconic designs including the iPhone X, watchOS, and the pill-shaped Dynamic Island on the last few iPhones.

Dye was the lead behind Liquid Glass for iOS 26, and the dedicated interface for the Vision Pro headset that computes spatial interactions. The C-suite exodus for Apple didn't stop, with the company announcing its general counsel, Kat Adams, and its vice president of Environment, Policy, and Social Initiatives, Lisa Jackson, are leaving the company soon.

Adams will leave at the end of 2026 after relinquishing her general counsel duties for Apple to Jennifer Newstead in March 2026, Jackson will leave Apple in January 2026, while Adams will take on Jackson's duties temporarily.

In a post on X by Bloomberg writer Mark Gurman, who says: "The many people happy about Alan Dye leaving Apple are missing the bigger point: he was Apple's head of design and he left to run design at maybe Apple's primary competitor. *That* is the enormous development. Apple is losing top people like it hasn't in 30 years".

Gurman is right; we're witnessing Apple bleed out its best people like it hasn't in 30 years, which is massive. We should expect a lot of top-level Apple staffers to come into new positions in 2026, but it doesn't stop the fact that Apple is losing its best people in a very short period of time, after years of stagnation for the iPhone giant.