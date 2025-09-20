Apple's new iPhone Air has early users reporting condensation inside their camera on day ONE

Apple's new iPhone Air is in the wild, but early reports on both X and Reddit from people experiencing condensation in their camera lens on day ONE.

TL;DR: Early iPhone Air users report condensation forming inside the camera lens within hours, raising concerns about potential long-term durability issues. This camera fogging problem could affect many devices, impacting Apple's reputation for quality in its unique new iPhone Air model.

Apple's new iPhone Air is finally in the wild and early users are reporting that they're seeing condensation forming inside of the camera lens, with fogged-up lenses within just a few hours of use.

YouTuber Luke Miana shared a photo of his brand-new iPhone Air with condensation inside of the camera on day one, with another X user "Dongle" sharing a number of images of his iPhone Air, saying: "my iPhone Air has condensation in the camera... maybe this is widespread". Meanwhile, another person posted on Reddit but deleted the image shortly after, with the same condensation issue on his new iPhone Air.

We don't know how widespread this issue is, but multiple people are reporting back on their new iPhone Air having condensation in the camera, which isn't some easy fix... and it shows that Apple could have some long-term issues with the iPhone Air in the weeks and months (and years) ahead.

This isn't a good look for Apple as the iPhone Air is the only new iPhone that stands out from the other same-ol-same-ol iPhone releases year after year after year. Early adopters experiencing condensation on their new iPhone Air is only going to make people wait it out, and if these issues are fixed in the coming months, it also means that whoever got the first waves of the iPhone Air will probably experience condensation on their smartphone over time.