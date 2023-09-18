This leaked Samsung Galaxy S23 FE video leaves little to the imagination

The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE could be announced soon but the leaks just keep on coming. The latest show us the phone from all angles in a new video.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is a phone that has had a strange history and it isn't even on the market yet. Now it's closer than ever to a release and it's leaking once again.

The Galaxy S23 FE wasn't even sure to be a thing a few months ago with some reports claiming that there wouldn't be one. That now seems to be a long time ago with more and more leaks showing that yes, the phone is real. And yes, it probably isn't going to be all that much longer before it goes on sale.

The latest leak comes courtesy of leaker Evan Blass and shows a 3D version of the Galaxy S23 FE spinning around. The video is of a dark gray device so it isn't all that easy to see the display or its bezels, but we do get a good look at a device that bears more than a passing resemblance to the Galaxy S23 proper.

In terms of specifications, we're expecting the phone to come with a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a hole-punch area for the front-facing camera. Around the back, a 50-megapixel camera will be joined by a 12-megapixel ultrawide and an 8-megapixel telephoto that has a 3x optical zoom. Chips are likely to come in the form of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 or the Exynos 2200 depending on where you're located, while 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage rounds out the main figures.

Color-wise, we're expecting Graphite, Mint, Lilac, and White with the graphite being the one we see in the X posted embedded above.

As for a release date, that could happen at any moment with a launch before the end of 2023 quite likely.