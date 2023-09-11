Cooler Master partners with Capcom to launch a wide range of Street Fighter 6 inspired PC gear

These Street Fighter 6 Cooler Master peripherals and components look fantast, from the gaming keyboard to the AIO cooler to the Blanka-inspired PSU.

Published
3 minutes & 32 seconds read time

Capcom's Street Fighter 6 has been one of the most well-received releases of 2023, and considering this is the year we got The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Baldur's Gate 3, and Starfield - that's quite the achievement. It is a return to form for the franchise and one of the best straight-up fighting games you will likely play.

And, hey, with Street Fighter being as iconic as it is, this range of Street Fighter 6 gear from Cooler Master is sure to be highly sought by fans. In addition to stylish additions to the MasterLiquid and Halo cooling range, there's a custom keyboard, mouse, mousepad, gaming chair, case, and even a power supply modeled after Blanka.

That last bit is especially cool because Blanka is the electricity-powered character that dates back to the classic Street Fighter 2, so the fully modular MWE Gold V2 SF6 Power Supply comes in Blanka green. The full line-up is chock full of detail like this; it looks like Cooler Master has taken this collaboration with Capcom very seriously and delivered some excellent designs. Let's take a look.

Cooler Master CK570 SF6 CHUN-LI Gaming Keyboard

Cooler Master partners with Capcom to launch a wide range of Street Fighter 6 inspired PC gear 02
Open Gallery 9

Featuring Cherry MX Linear mechanical switches, this keyboard features a complete Gasket Structure and a DIY hot-swappable design. Throw in high-quality PBT doubleshot keycaps, per-key lighting, and a visual design inspired by Chun-Li - it's also a beauty.

Cooler Master MM310 SF6 CHUN-LI Gaming Mouse

Cooler Master partners with Capcom to launch a wide range of Street Fighter 6 inspired PC gear 03
Open Gallery 9

With a physical design to match the keyboard, this ambidextrous wired gaming mouse features a "pro-grade" 12,000 DPI optical sensor, genuine PTFE feet, and an Ultraweave cable for a smooth glide. Weighing in at only 50g, it's also ultralight.

Cooler Master CH331 SF6 CHUN-LI Gaming Headset

Cooler Master partners with Capcom to launch a wide range of Street Fighter 6 inspired PC gear 04
Open Gallery 9

The USB-wired gaming headset features 50mm drivers for powerful bass tuned to deliver immersive 7.1 surround. The detachable omnidirectional microphone is designed to provide crisp and clear in-game chat - and rounds out the Chun-Li-specific peripherals.

Cooler Master MASTERLIQUID 360L CORE SF6 CHUN-LI and MASTERLIQUID 360L CORE SF6 LUKE

Cooler Master partners with Capcom to launch a wide range of Street Fighter 6 inspired PC gear 05
Open Gallery 9

Cooler Master's popular all-in-one liquid cooling solution is given the Street Fighter 6 makeover, available in two flavors - Chun-Li and Luke. This is based on the company's latest and greatest AIO design with the new Dual Chamber Gen S pump feature and customized copper base with increased radiator surface area.

Cooler Master HYPER 212 HALO SF6 RYU

Cooler Master partners with Capcom to launch a wide range of Street Fighter 6 inspired PC gear 06
Open Gallery 9

Cooler Master's Hyper 212 Halo air cooler has been redesigned to celebrate the Street Fighter franchise's most popular and well-known character, Ryu. With a white design and Ryu-inspired flourishes, the versatile air cooler is compatible with many components.

Cooler Master MASTERBOX TD500 MESH V2 CHUN-LI and MASTERBOX TD500 MESH V2 RYU

Cooler Master partners with Capcom to launch a wide range of Street Fighter 6 inspired PC gear 07
Open Gallery 9

One of Cooler Master's best-selling cases, the TD500 Mesh V2, is given a Street Fighter 6 makeover covering two of the most popular characters - Ryu and Chun-Li. With ample room and pre-installed CF120 ARGB fans, it's a case tailor-made for style and performance.

Cooler Master CALIBER X2 SF6 GAMING CHAIR (Chun-Li, Ryu, Luke)

Cooler Master partners with Capcom to launch a wide range of Street Fighter 6 inspired PC gear 08
Open Gallery 9

The latest iteration of Cooler Master's Caliber gaming chair range sees the X2 introduce a new design built for comfort and ergonomics - with these variants celebrating Chun-Li, Ryu, and Luke from Street Fighter 6.

Cooler Master MWE GOLD 1050 V2 FULL MODULAR ATX 3.0 SF6 BLANKA

Cooler Master partners with Capcom to launch a wide range of Street Fighter 6 inspired PC gear 09
Open Gallery 9

Fully modular ATX 3.0 with enough power to drive the most premium gaming rigs, this custom Blanka edition PSU also comes with a 90-degree 12VHPWR cable for GeForce RTX 40 Series GPUs.

Buy at Amazon

CoolerMaster MasterLiquid ML240L RGB V2, Close-Loop AIO CPU Liquid Cooler

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$94.99
$94.99$89.99$99.99
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$99.90
$99.90$99.90-
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 9/11/2023 at 10:47 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:coolermaster.com

Kosta might be a relatively new member of TweakTown, but he’s a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags