The iPhone 15 Pro might be less of a chonker, here's why

The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are switching to a titanium construction and that could be worth a 10% weight savings, we're told.

If you pick up a new iPhone 15 Pro or iPhone 15 Pro Max later this month you're likely to notice that it feels a bit less bulky, especially if you're coming from an iPhone 14 Pro or iPhone 14 Pro Max.

That's because this year's best iPhones are going to ditch the stainless steel of yesteryear and start using titanium instead. That's the metal band that you hold around the outside of the phone and it's also what gives the device its rigidity. But the use of stainless steel made older iPhones heavy. Now, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman believes that the switch to titanium could be worth a full 10% weight savings for those picking up Apple's new models.

Writing in a larger piece discussing the upcoming September 12 iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 event, Gurman said that the switch to titanium will not only make the new iPhones more durable but it will also allow them to be around 10% lighter than the models that came before them.

To put that into figures, the iPhone 14 Pro weighs 206 grams so we can perhaps expect the iPhone 15 Pro to come in at around 185 grams. Blow things up to iPhone 15 Pro Max dimensions and we can expect the iPhone 14 Pro Max's 240 grams to fall to around 216 grams.

We can likely expect Apple to point out that kind of weight difference during the September 12 event, and with that being just a few days away we won't have too much longer to wait before attention turns to what comes next. Did someone say iPhone 16?