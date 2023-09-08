TT Show Ep 2: Starfield Impressions, New AMD GPUs, AMD Throws Shade at NVIDIA

The second episode of The TT Show has been released, with Jak and Kosta discussing all of the latest and greatest news stories of the week.

The next episode of The TT Show has dropped, and this week, Jak and Kosta dive into Bethesda's newly released Starfield, giving their first and late impressions of the game, AMD Radeon Chief throwing some shade at NVIDIA, AMD FSR interview, and much more.

The second episode of The TT Show begins with Jak and Kosta's impressions on Starfield, with Jak giving his thoughts on the title with the five or so hours he's played and Kosta giving his impressions with the thirty hours he's played. The hosts go over their likes and dislikes of the game while explaining that Starfield will likely get better the longer gamers play it.

Next, the hosts discuss the recent shade AMD's Radeon chief threw at NVIDIA over its recent announcements of FSR. The back half of the episode contains information regarding Apple's coming Wonderlust event, NASA snapping images of Russia's now-dead spacecraft that crashed into the surface of the moon, CoolerMaster unveiling its extremely high-end cockpit, and much more. Everything that's discussed in the episode is linked below. Don't forget to like, comment, and subscribe!