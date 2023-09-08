TT Show Ep 2: Starfield Impressions, New AMD GPUs, AMD Throws Shade at NVIDIA

The second episode of The TT Show has been released, with Jak and Kosta discussing all of the latest and greatest news stories of the week.

Published
2 minutes & 39 seconds read time

The next episode of The TT Show has dropped, and this week, Jak and Kosta dive into Bethesda's newly released Starfield, giving their first and late impressions of the game, AMD Radeon Chief throwing some shade at NVIDIA, AMD FSR interview, and much more.

The second episode of The TT Show begins with Jak and Kosta's impressions on Starfield, with Jak giving his thoughts on the title with the five or so hours he's played and Kosta giving his impressions with the thirty hours he's played. The hosts go over their likes and dislikes of the game while explaining that Starfield will likely get better the longer gamers play it.

Next, the hosts discuss the recent shade AMD's Radeon chief threw at NVIDIA over its recent announcements of FSR. The back half of the episode contains information regarding Apple's coming Wonderlust event, NASA snapping images of Russia's now-dead spacecraft that crashed into the surface of the moon, CoolerMaster unveiling its extremely high-end cockpit, and much more. Everything that's discussed in the episode is linked below. Don't forget to like, comment, and subscribe!

NEWS SOURCE:youtu.be

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

