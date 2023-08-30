Lunar rover discovers hidden structures beneath the moon's surface

A group of researchers have mapped out the first 1,000 feet below the moon's surface, uncovering previously unnoticed hidden structures.

While the moon is a dead rock floating in space, there is much more that's interesting, at least to researchers, than meets the eye.

At first glance, the Earth's closest neighbor may seem boring, but underneath the surface, researchers have found something quite interesting. China's China's Chang'e-4 rover became the first spacecraft to land on the dark side of the moon when it touched down in 2019, and since then, it has been conducting valuable research, in particular, with an instrument called the Lunar Penetrating Radar (LPR).

Researchers have taken the data acquired by the LPR and published findings in the Journal of Geophysical Research: Planets, where they outline hidden structures beneath the lunar surface. According to the researchers, the first 130 feet beneath the surface of the moon is comprised of various layers of soil, dust, and broken rocks. Beneath those layers are volcanic rocks that are believed to have been created by meteor and asteroid impacts that caused lava flows.

These findings back up the general consensus that volcanic activity on the moon ended anywhere between 1 billion and 100 million years ago, backing up the notion by scientists that the moon is "geologically dead". Mapping the subsurface of the Earth's closest neighbor will help us understand its tumultuous past.

NEWS SOURCES:bgr.com, agupubs.onlinelibrary.wiley.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

