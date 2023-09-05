Movie insider confirms big news about a Hogwarts Legacy sequel

A reputable movie insider has been told from sources presumably in Warner Bros that a Hogwarts Legacy sequel is already in development.

A movie insider has confirmed that the developers behind the immensely popular Hogwarts Legacy are already working on a sequel.

The confirmation comes from reputable movie leaker MyTimeToShineHello, who took to the platform formerly called Twitter, now X, to post that sources have informed the account that a Hogwarts Legacy sequel is "in the works". It can be assumed that the source of the leaker is an employee within Warner Bros., especially considering MyTimeToShineHello has leaked things from the studio in the past.

Unfortunately, the movie insider didn't reveal any specific details about the upcoming title, but considering how popular Hogwarts Legacy is/was, it's not surprising to hear about a sequel being worked on. For those that don't know, Hogwarts Legacy is the best-selling game for this year, with $1.3 billion in sales, and since it was so popular, it would make sense that developers behind the project are already working on the next installment in the series.

While the sequel to Hogwarts Legacy may be in development, we shouldn't expect a release anytime soon with Warner Bros. Discovery's CEO, David Zaslav, has said in the past that the developers are committed to creating a "perfect" game that may result in pushing back development times.

NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

