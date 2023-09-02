Scientists discover mysterious golden orb at the bottom of the Pacific Ocean

A team of NOAA researchers was exploring the bottom of the Pacific Ocean when they came across a mysterious golden orb that was puzzling.

Published
1 minute & 14 seconds read time

Two miles below the surface of the Pacific Ocean, a team of researchers discovered a mysterious golden orb embedded into a sea structure.

A new report from The Miami Herald discusses a recent discovery by National Oceanic and Atmosphere Administration (NOAA) researchers who were exploring an underwater volcano two miles below the surface off the coast of Alaska. While mapping the ocean floor with a remote-controlled vehicle, the team found a mysterious golden orb, and during the livestream, you can hear the scientists begin to speculate what it could be.

Additionally, and probably the most shocking aspect of the discovery was the observation that a hole was present in the orb, leading researchers to speculate that something tried to get in or tried to get out. After many jokes about what the orb could be, the team decided to take a DNA sample to take back to the laboratory and hopefully determine the orb's origin. As the robotic arm from the vehicle was moving closer to the orb, a scientist could be heard saying, "I just hope when we poke it, something doesn't decide to come out."

Nothing jumped out of the orb when it was sampled, but clues to its composition were gained as when the robotic arm gathered the sample, the team realized the orb was quite delicate and was similar to silk.

"When our collective knowledge can't identify it, it's something weird," said one team member. "What kind of an animal would make an egg casing like that?"

Buy at Amazon

Godfall - PlayStation 5 Standard Edition

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$10.90
$10.90$10.90$12.59
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$59.00
$59.00$69.99$59.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 9/2/2023 at 7:10 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:miamiherald.com, futurism.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags