Scientists discover mysterious golden orb at the bottom of the Pacific Ocean

A new report from The Miami Herald discusses a recent discovery by National Oceanic and Atmosphere Administration (NOAA) researchers who were exploring an underwater volcano two miles below the surface off the coast of Alaska. While mapping the ocean floor with a remote-controlled vehicle, the team found a mysterious golden orb, and during the livestream, you can hear the scientists begin to speculate what it could be.

Additionally, and probably the most shocking aspect of the discovery was the observation that a hole was present in the orb, leading researchers to speculate that something tried to get in or tried to get out. After many jokes about what the orb could be, the team decided to take a DNA sample to take back to the laboratory and hopefully determine the orb's origin. As the robotic arm from the vehicle was moving closer to the orb, a scientist could be heard saying, "I just hope when we poke it, something doesn't decide to come out."

Nothing jumped out of the orb when it was sampled, but clues to its composition were gained as when the robotic arm gathered the sample, the team realized the orb was quite delicate and was similar to silk.