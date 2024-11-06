Creating Hogwarts Legacy 2 is the biggest priority at Warner Bros. right now

With the first game selling 30 million copies, Warner Bros. now developing a sequel, working on a new Harry Potter HBO series, and more.

Hogwarts Legacy recently surpassed 30 million in sales, making it the best-selling game of 2023 and one of the best-selling games ever. Warner Bros. Discovery, the new publicly traded company formed in 2022, is looking to capitalize on the Harry Potter franchise with new TV shows and other new things. However, Hogwarts Legacy 2 is one of the company's biggest priorities.

"A successor to 'Hogwarts Legacy' is one of the biggest priorities in a couple of years down the road," Warner Bros. Discovery's CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels said. "So there is certainly a significant growth contribution from that [games] business in our strategic outlook here."

For a brand as big as Warner Bros., you'd expect a video game to sit lower on the list of things to focus on after movies and television, but that's not the case here. Even after the failure of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League earlier this year, the company's games division is a "strategic asset" - and Hogwarts Legacy 2 will play a role in shaping the future of the Harry Potter brand.

The video game sequel will also tie into the new Harry Potter HBO series from Warner Bros. Television, with the show's and the video game's storylines set to coexist in the same Potter-verse timeline.

The success of Hogwarts Legacy is what led to the company's new 'everything Harry Potter' direction, which includes Wizarding World-themed cooking shows, dramatic shows, mobile games, and more video games that include the comp[etitive multiplayer sports action of Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions and remasters of classic Lego Harry Potter adventures.