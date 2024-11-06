All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
TT ShowBlack Myth: WukongNVIDIARTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6AMD Zen 5GTA 6PlayStation 5 Pro
TT Show Episode 58 - Apple Intelligence, AMD confirms RDNA 4 details, and Russia fines Google
Gaming

Creating Hogwarts Legacy 2 is the biggest priority at Warner Bros. right now

With the first game selling 30 million copies, Warner Bros. now developing a sequel, working on a new Harry Potter HBO series, and more.

Creating Hogwarts Legacy 2 is the biggest priority at Warner Bros. right now
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Senior Editor
Published
1 minute read time
TL;DR: Hogwarts Legacy has surpassed 30 million sales, becoming the best-selling game of 2023. The future of Harry Potter at Warner Bros. revolves around a sequel.

Hogwarts Legacy recently surpassed 30 million in sales, making it the best-selling game of 2023 and one of the best-selling games ever. Warner Bros. Discovery, the new publicly traded company formed in 2022, is looking to capitalize on the Harry Potter franchise with new TV shows and other new things. However, Hogwarts Legacy 2 is one of the company's biggest priorities.

Creating Hogwarts Legacy 2 is the biggest priority at Warner Bros. right now 02
3

"A successor to 'Hogwarts Legacy' is one of the biggest priorities in a couple of years down the road," Warner Bros. Discovery's CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels said. "So there is certainly a significant growth contribution from that [games] business in our strategic outlook here."

For a brand as big as Warner Bros., you'd expect a video game to sit lower on the list of things to focus on after movies and television, but that's not the case here. Even after the failure of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League earlier this year, the company's games division is a "strategic asset" - and Hogwarts Legacy 2 will play a role in shaping the future of the Harry Potter brand.

The video game sequel will also tie into the new Harry Potter HBO series from Warner Bros. Television, with the show's and the video game's storylines set to coexist in the same Potter-verse timeline.

The success of Hogwarts Legacy is what led to the company's new 'everything Harry Potter' direction, which includes Wizarding World-themed cooking shows, dramatic shows, mobile games, and more video games that include the comp[etitive multiplayer sports action of Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions and remasters of classic Lego Harry Potter adventures.

Photo of the ASUS Dual GeForce RTX 4070 Super EVO OC Edition 12GB GDDR6X
Best Deals: ASUS Dual GeForce RTX 4070 Super EVO OC Edition 12GB GDDR6X
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
-
$599.97 USD -
Buy
Loading...
Loading... Loading...
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/6/2024 at 1:11 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCES:variety.com, variety.com
Newsletter Subscription

Join the daily TweakTown Newsletter for a special insider look into new content and what is happening behind the scenes.

Senior Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles