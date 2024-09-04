Hogwarts Legacy sequel confirmed, Warner Bros. exec says it's a 'top priority'

Surprising no one, WB Games is heavily prioritizing the development of Hogwarts Legacy 2.
A follow-up to Hogwarts Legacy is in the works at Warner Bros Discovery's video games division. The news comes a year after the game broke $1 billion in sales shortly after launch, and amassed over 22 million copies sold throughout 2023.
At a recent Bank of America conference, WB Discovery chief financial officer Gunnar Wiedenfels revealed that a Hogwarts Legacy sequel is of utmost importance for its gaming unit, and strongly hinted that the game could have online multiplayer of some sort as well.
Below is a transcript of what Widenfels said about gaming at the event:
"We're committed to the business, we've got a great team, and we are continuing to invest. We just acquired Player First, we're building capabilities, we're building out our ability to provide an always-on live capability, and obviously a successor to Hogwarts Legacy is one of the biggest priorities, in a couple years down the road.
"So there is certainly a significant growth contribution from that business in our strategic outlook here. Obviously, in the very short term, still lapping Hogwarts Legacy for the rest of the year, we'll face additional headwinds for the third and fourth quarter.
"But for longer term--that's the nature of almost all of these businesses, they are studio-based and you have to be able to live with the hits and misses.
"The important part is that we're working hard to making sure that every one of those businesses give greater return and success, and that we get less of a negative impact in the cases of the inevitable misses that you're going to have in your swing."