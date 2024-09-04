Hogwarts Legacy sequel confirmed, Warner Bros. exec says it's a 'top priority'

WB Discovery is prioritizing the development of a Hogwarts Legacy sequel and it remains one of the top priorities for the company's games division.

A follow-up to Hogwarts Legacy is in the works at Warner Bros Discovery's video games division. The news comes a year after the game broke $1 billion in sales shortly after launch, and amassed over 22 million copies sold throughout 2023.

At a recent Bank of America conference, WB Discovery chief financial officer Gunnar Wiedenfels revealed that a Hogwarts Legacy sequel is of utmost importance for its gaming unit, and strongly hinted that the game could have online multiplayer of some sort as well.

Below is a transcript of what Widenfels said about gaming at the event: