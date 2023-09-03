Final Fantasy XVI officially confirmed for PC, won't be ready when PS5 exclusivity ends

Yoshi-P officially confirms that Final Fantasy XVI is coming to PC.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

It's been a long time since we've heard Square Enix talk about FFXVI's PC port, but now the publisher has broken the silence. Yes, Final Fantasy XVI is indeed coming to PC at some point.

The news was dropped at a recent PAX West 2023 panel where game producer Naoki "Yoshi-P" Yoshida had a quick update: "Finally, while Final Fantasy XVI was released as a PlayStation 5 exclusive, we are aware that many of you have been asking for a PC version," Yoshi-P said on the stream.

There's no telling when FFXVI will release on PC, what specs it will require, and what features will be offered. Based on Square Enix's previous PC games, we can expect a pretty decent amount of features and tweakable settings. Final Fantasy XV was excellent on PC despite having been in development for some time.

What's more is that Final Fantasy XVI was built in a new custom engine, so we shouldn't expect any issues that the teams faced when making Final Fantasy XV on the Luminous Engine.

The PC version of Final Fantasy XVI isn't exactly a surprise. Sony has confirmed the game would have six-months timed exclusivity on the PlayStation 5, with an ad outright mentioning a PC version. Yoshi-P has also confirmed that the game won't magically come out when exclusivity terms end in December 2023. The team still needs more time to prepare the PC version and the port simply is not ready--and won't be ready by that time either.

Here's a quick quote of Yoshi-P's previous comments about Final Fantasy XVI's PC version:

Regarding PC version support