Final Fantasy XVI PC version may be revealed at Gamescom 2024

NVIDIA recently added references to Final Fantasy XVI in its drivers, and FFXVI voice actor excited about Gamescom, the PC version could be revealed soon.

All signs point to Final Fantasy XVI's PC version being revealed sometime next week at Gamescom 2024.

Gamescom 2024 is right around the corner (Aug 21 - Aug 24), and publishers are expected to make some interesting announcements at the event. Typically, we don't see major new game reveals from third-party publishers at the Cologne, Germany-based showcase--those are usually reserved for the summer and/or winter events--but there's often info about new ports and platforms for existing games.

That could be the case for Final Fantasy XVI, which is expected to come to PC sometime soon. Game producer Naoki Yoshida has repeatedly said he'd like to bring FF16 to PC at some point, and the move does fit with Square Enix's business model of launching mainline games onto PlayStation first and then PC months later.

NVIDIA recently added references to Final Fantasy XVI in its Game Ready drivers, even mentioning an .exe for a FF16 demo.

Then today Final Fantasy XVI voice actor Stewart Clarke dropped an interesting Tweet, saying that he's "excited for Gamescom for no particular reason."

It's possible that Square Enix will not only announce Final Fantasy XVI's PC version at the event, but could even drop a demo for the game the same night, probably on Steam.

Whatever the case may be, we should expect FF16's PC port to be the definitive version of the game. Back in 2018, Square Enix gave Final Fantasy XV the same treatment on PC, drastically expanding the game's frame rates, graphical features, and quality of life improvements to create an unforgettable experience (read our FFXV PC review here).