God of War creator defends Starfield: 'One of the best singleplayer narratives in gaming'

David Jaffe, the former director of God of War, took to X to defend Starfield - highlighting the game as one of the best narratives in gaming.

TL;DR: David Jaffe, creator of God of War, defends Starfield, praising its narrative despite mixed fan reactions and criticisms of gameplay and loading screens. David Jaffe, creator of God of War, defends Starfield, praising its narrative despite mixed fan reactions and criticisms of gameplay and loading screens.

David Jaffe, the creator of God of War and Twisted Metal, has stepped up in defense of Starfield, taking to social media to voice his support for the 2022 title. He highlights that Starfield is undeserving of hate and that, in his eyes, the game is one of the best - if not the best - single-player narratives in gaming.

Jaffe is no stranger to hot takes. Last year, he shared his opinions on the modern reboot of God of War, describing Kratos' son Atreous as a 'terrible character', while critiquing the tendency for modern game developers to 'smell their own farts'. Whether his takes on Starfield are intentionally contrarian or reflect his genuine viewpoints is up for debate. However, one thing's clear - Starfield has been a divisive launch.

Starfield currently holds an 83 on Metacritic. Despite a generally favorable score among critics, the sentiment isn't quite shared among fans. Commonly cited criticisms relate to the excessive loading screens, uninspired gameplay, and the over-reliance on procedural generation. While Bethesda is working towards reversing the trend, releasing Shattered Space in 2024 and with future updates planned for 2025, the sentiment among fans has some way to go before becoming a Cyberpunk 2077 or No Man's Sky-style redemption story.

Starfield does have a relatively active mod community, with official tools released last year, and over 10,000 mods available online. However, it still pales in comparison to Skyrim, which is still receiving over 10x the number of weekly releases, and 118x the number of monthly downloads compared to the 2022 title.

Nevertheless, Bethesda has highlighted that there are many 'exciting things' planned for this year. Whether fans will come to share David Jaffe's views is yet to be seen. However, as we've seen with Fallout 76, Bethesda won't be giving up on the game any time soon.