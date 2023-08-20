All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Starfield reviewer says he didn't experience one bug in the first 15 hours of gameplay

A Starfield reviewer has said that in the first 15 hours of gameplay, he didn't experience a single bug and doubled down on his statement, 'I'm serious.'

Reviewers already have their hands on Starfield, and according to messages from a critic, Bethesda's highly anticipated title is extremely polished, or at least for the first 15 hours of gameplay.

It was only this week that Bethesda announced that Starfield had gone gold, which is undoubtedly great news leading up to the release of the title on September 6. What is even better news than the highly anticipated title going gold is hearing some thoughts from reviewers that have already got their hands on review codes.

According to Tyler McVicker, an investigative journalist that is currently under embargo for the title, who confirmed he had downloaded the game with a post on X, Starfield could be the most bug-free game Bethesda has ever released. McVicker can be seen expressing some of his thoughts about Starfield in a Discord channel, writing, "It's mind-blowing how good the game looks for it being creation engine. Also, 15 hours in and not a single bug".

This claim from McVicker coincides with a statement from Matt Booty, the Head of Xbox Game Studios, who said that Starfield would be the least buggy title from Bethesda, a studio well-known for releasing grandiose, large-concept, open-world games that are plagued with numerous bugs that diminish the in-game experience.

NEWS SOURCES:tech4gamers.com, reddit.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

