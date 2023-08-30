This is our best look at the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro colors yet

Apple's new iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro series of devices are going to have some new colors and they might have leaked in these photos.

All the talk right now is understandably about the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Plus, and iPhone 15 Pro Max, and the colors of those devices have been a hot topic. Now, we might have our best look yet at what Apple has in store.

There has been a lot of talk about the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max colors in particular, with Apple rumored to be ditching the familiar gold color and replacing it with something called Titan Gray. We're also set to lose the rather excellent Deep Purple, replacing it with a dark blue of some sort. Those rumors have people worried that the best iPhones will come in four different shades of gray and these new photos won't do anything to make those people feel better.

The images are of supposed dummy models and were shared to X by leaker Sonny Dickson. The images show the apparent silver, gray, black, and dark blue colors in all of their glory. We're not sure we're fans of what we see here, but we might have to see them in the flesh before we can really pass judgment. The new titanium construction could make these new colors sing, but the lack of anything brighter than gray is a concern.

The leaker also shared images of supposed iPhone 15 dummy units in black, green, blue, pink, and silver. There's no red, which seems odd, but that might simply not be included here.

It's of course important to remember that we don't know for sure that these dummy units are legitimate, but the leaker does have a good track record. We'll know for sure sooner rather than later, at least. The new iPhones are sure to be announced in just a couple of short weeks.

The iPhone 15