Cooler Master unleashes its new X Mighty Platinum 2000W PSU: can handle dual RTX 4090 GPUs

Cooler Master has just unleashed its new X Mighty Platinum 2000W power supply, which has dual 12V-2x6 power connectors and can handle two of NVIDIA's flagship GeForce RTX 4090 graphics cards.
The company has made its new X Mighty Platinum 2000W PSU isn't designed for regular gamers, but rather power users that have tons of components inside. We're talking about systems needing huge power for machine learning, AI, workstations, and systems with multiple GPUs.
Cooler Master's new X Mighty Platinum 2000W PSU is fully modular and compatible with ATX 3.1 and PCIe 5.1 standards, with modern 12V-2x6 power connectors, ready for RTX 40 series GPUs and NVIDIA's next-gen RTX 50 series GPUs that will be unleashed in 2025.
Cooler Master details its X Mighty Platinum 2000W power supply: "Designed for extreme computational power needs, the X Mighty Platinum series delivers up to 2000W, ideal for machine learning, AI, and workstations. With advanced digital monitoring and Infineon's power solutions, it sets new standards for efficiency and stability in high-performance computing".
Key features:
- Advanced cooling: Cooler Master's in-house designed superconductive composite heat pipes and patented aluminum thermal mold efficiently dissipate heat, enhancing cooling efficiency and ensuring stable operation in designs with and without fans.
- High conversion efficiency: Incorporating Infineon's latest components, including LLC controllers and silicon carbide technology, the X series ensures optimal power conversion efficiency.
- Silent performance: Designs with and without fans eliminate noise and dust, offering a quiet, interference-free experience.
- Digital monitoring: Cooler Master's MasterCTRL software allows users to monitor temperature, load, and performance, ensuring precise control and management.
- Broad compatibility: Includes ATX 3.1 support and 90-degree 12+4pin (12V-2x6) PCIe 5.1 cables, featuring lower temperatures, enhanced durability, and improved safety.