Cooler Master unleashes its new X Mighty Platinum 2000W PSU: can handle dual RTX 4090 GPUs

Cooler Master's new X Mighty Platinum 2000W power supply launched: features two 12V-2x6 power connectors, ready for dual GeForce RTX 4090 graphics cards.

Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: Cooler Master has released the X Mighty Platinum 2000W power supply, designed for high-performance computing needs such as machine learning, AI, and workstations with multiple GPUs. It features dual 12V-2x6 power connectors, supports ATX 3.1 and PCIe 5.1 standards, and is compatible with NVIDIA's RTX 40 and.

Cooler Master has just unleashed its new X Mighty Platinum 2000W power supply, which has dual 12V-2x6 power connectors and can handle two of NVIDIA's flagship GeForce RTX 4090 graphics cards.

The company has made its new X Mighty Platinum 2000W PSU isn't designed for regular gamers, but rather power users that have tons of components inside. We're talking about systems needing huge power for machine learning, AI, workstations, and systems with multiple GPUs.

Cooler Master's new X Mighty Platinum 2000W PSU is fully modular and compatible with ATX 3.1 and PCIe 5.1 standards, with modern 12V-2x6 power connectors, ready for RTX 40 series GPUs and NVIDIA's next-gen RTX 50 series GPUs that will be unleashed in 2025.

Cooler Master details its X Mighty Platinum 2000W power supply: "Designed for extreme computational power needs, the X Mighty Platinum series delivers up to 2000W, ideal for machine learning, AI, and workstations. With advanced digital monitoring and Infineon's power solutions, it sets new standards for efficiency and stability in high-performance computing".

Key features:

  • Advanced cooling: Cooler Master's in-house designed superconductive composite heat pipes and patented aluminum thermal mold efficiently dissipate heat, enhancing cooling efficiency and ensuring stable operation in designs with and without fans.
  • High conversion efficiency: Incorporating Infineon's latest components, including LLC controllers and silicon carbide technology, the X series ensures optimal power conversion efficiency.
  • Silent performance: Designs with and without fans eliminate noise and dust, offering a quiet, interference-free experience.
  • Digital monitoring: Cooler Master's MasterCTRL software allows users to monitor temperature, load, and performance, ensuring precise control and management.
  • Broad compatibility: Includes ATX 3.1 support and 90-degree 12+4pin (12V-2x6) PCIe 5.1 cables, featuring lower temperatures, enhanced durability, and improved safety.
NEWS SOURCE:coolermaster.com
Gaming Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

