MOZA expands its Flight Simulation hardware in a big way with its new cockpit lineup

MOZA is showcasing its expanded Flight Simulation Ecosystem hardware at FlightSimWeekend 2026 this weekend, with four new impressive bits of tech.

TL;DR: MOZA Racing has expanded its Flight Simulation Ecosystem with four new modular cockpit products, including the MA3F Electronic Flight Control Module, MA3F Flight Computer Display, MGX1000 Instrument Panel, and FMP18 Panel System. These precision-engineered devices enhance realism and immersion for flight simulation enthusiasts.

MOZA Racing, one of the names behind a wide range of simulation hardware for gamers and racing/flight enthusiasts, has just announced a major expansion of its Flight Simulation Ecosystem hardware at FlightSimWeekend 2026, taking place right now at Lelystad, Netherlands.

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For many, when they think about flight simulators, they think of the impressive Flight Simulator 2024, which delivers an accurate and visually stunning 1:1 recreation of the planet, along with countless realistic renditions of planes, airports, and more. And when you pair that experience with dedicated hardware, you've got a setup to make any aviation fan feel like they've become a virtual pilot in every sense of that term.

MOZA's latest gear is all about expanding its "complete modular flight sim cockpit ecosystem" with four new products: the MA3F Electronic Flight Control Module, MA3F Flight Computer Display, MGX1000 Instrument Panel, and FMP18 Panel System.

"Since entering the flight simulation market in 2024, we have rapidly expanded our aviation lineup with advanced flight simulator controls, avionics panels, and cockpit hardware designed to bring professional-level immersion to home simulation setups," MOZA writes in the announcement. "This next generation of hardware reflects our continued investment in flight simulation technology. By combining precision engineering, durable construction, and intuitive cockpit design, we are building an ecosystem that allows sim pilots to experience a more realistic and interactive virtual flight deck."

So what do we have? Well, the MA3F Electronic Flight Control Module (EFCM) accurately replicated an advanced autopilot control system inspired by the control interfaces found in modern aircraft. With controls for speed, altitude, and more, it's a piece of hardware packed with tactile rotary encoders and digital readouts.

The MA3F Flight Computer Display (FCD) features a high-resolution display, illuminated keypad, and a metal front panel, and can be used for navigation management, configuration, and even planning. The MGX1000 Instrument Panel, which features a 10.4-inch IPS display and tactile rotary encoders, is modeled after real-world digital instrument panels and designed to move flight instruments off your main display onto a dedicated piece of hardware. Finally, the FMP18 Panel System is all about combat flight-simulation controls rather than commercial aviation.

All of these pieces of hardware are integrated via the unified MOZA Cockpit software for simplicity and customization. And those attending FlightSimWeekend 2026 this weekend will be able to check out all of this gear first-hand.