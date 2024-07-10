Cooler Master's MasterLiquid 360 Ion AIO cooler features the company's first LCD display

The new Cooler Master MasterLiquid 360 Ion is the company's new flagship AIO cooler and the first from the company to include an LCD display.

Cooler Master is a brand known for creating a range of PC hardware, including CPU AIO coolers. The company's MasterLiquid range has been a go-to for many builders and PC gamers for several years. However, its latest MasterLiquid AIO cooler introduces a first for the company - an LCD display. This week, Cooler Master launched the MasterLiquid 360 Ion, the company's first liquid cooler to feature an LCD display.

The new Cooler Master MasterLiquid 360 Ion, image credit: Cooler Master.
The MasterLiquid 360 Ion is the company's new flagship AIO cooler. As per the name, it arrives with a 360mm radiator paired with three of its premium Mobius 120P ARGB Fans pre-installed. The Gen X Dual Chamber Design pump once again sports a dual chamber design for more efficient cooling - with the single-piece design sporting premium components like a graphite ceramic shaft that is temperature resistant.

Back to the cooler's big addition, the LCD screen - it's 2.1 inches and fully customizable via Cooler Master's MasterCtrl software. The display also features ARGB halo lighting for good measure and can showcase system info like component temperatures.

"Our technical expertise is embodied in the MasterLiquid 360 Ion, designed to provide unparalleled cooling performance and customization," said Jimmy Sha, CEO of Cooler Master. "This product sets our users up for success, ensuring their systems run smoothly and efficiently."

Here's a summary of the MasterLiquid 360 Ion's Key Features.

  • Gen X Dual Chamber Design: Dual chambers work together for the most efficient cooling.
  • 2.1-inch IPS LCD Screen: The pump features a 2.1-inch LCD screen, fully customizable via the MasterCTRL software.
  • Mobius 120P ARGB Fans: Equipped with three Mobius 120P ARGB fans for unmatched cooling performance.
  • Personalization and Compatibility: Built-in features such as controllable ARGB lighting and automatic PWM adjustment are compatible with all major motherboards and allow for in-depth personalization.
  • Easier Installation: Preinstalled Mobius 120P ARGB fans and a simplified bracket design make installation simpler and faster.

