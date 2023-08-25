AMD Radeon RX 7700 XT and Radeon RX 7800 XT revealed - specs, price, performance, and details

Radeon RX 7700 XT and Radeon RX 7800 XT are coming September 6, just in time for Starfield, and represent AMD's answer to the RTX 4060 Ti and RTX 4070.

AMD has finally announced new products to complete its RDNA 3 line-up of GPUs for PC gamers - with the Radeon RX 7700 XT (starting from USD 449) and Radeon RX 7800 XT (starting from USD 499) both getting a full reveal and a confirmed September 6, 2023, launch-the same day as Bethesda's Starfield.

As part of its presentation to the press (ahead of the on-stage Gamescom showcase), AMD noted that the new Radeon RX 7700 XT and Radeon RX 7800 XT have been developed for gamers who play on 1440P displays. Which, per the latest data from Steam, has grown by over 40% in the past year. And it's not hard to understand why; 1440P offers a noticeably crisper image than 1080p.

But enough about monitors, let's take a closer look at the Radeon RX 7700 XT and 7800 XT - covering full specifications, memory, power consumption, performance metrics (as supplied by AMD), and more.

First, here's a look at the official specs for the new Radeon RX 7700 XT and Radeon RX 7800 XT, compared to previous generation counterparts.

Radeon RX 7700 XT and Radeon RX 7800 XT specs compared to RDNA 2.

Like the flagship Radeon RX 7900 XT and XTX combo, these new mid-range and enthusiast graphics cards in the RDNA 3 line-up use the groundbreaking chiplet design that separates memory from pure graphics processing on different interconnected chips. With second-generation RT hardware, AI accelerators, DisplayPort 2.1 support, hardware AV1 encoding, and what looks like a more power-efficient design than RDNA 2 (especially regarding the Radeon RX 76800 XT), you've got two cards that are targeting, on average, over 60 frames-per-second in all major releases - including those with ray-tracing - when gaming in 1440P.

For those wondering where these new products sit in comparison to NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 40 Series line-up, AMD is positioning the Radeon RX 7800 XT as a direct response to the GeForce RTX 4070, with the Radeon RX 7700 XT going up against the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti.

In its presentation, AMD only provided comparisons (for performance) between these new models and the Radeon RX 5700 XT, GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER, and its direct competitors, the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti and GeForce RTX 4070. AMD included the Radeon RX 5700 XT and GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER because these cards are still quite popular and were the 1440p go-tos a couple of generations ago - so it'll be worth upgrading if you're rocking either one of these GPUs.

With The Last of Us Part I, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Hogwarts Legacy, and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II - we see the Radeon RX 7700 XT delivering a 70% performance uplift compared to these older GPUs, with the Radeon RX 7800 XT providing a more impressive 108% performance increase.

But these are older cards, so let's get to 1440P performance across 20 distinct titles, including many with ray-tracing and no additional upscaling in the form of AMD FSR or NVIDIA DLSS.

Radeon RX 7800 XT performance compared to the GeForce RTX 4070, image credit: AMD.

The Radeon RX 7800 XT outpaces the GeForce RTX 4070 (12GB of GDDR6X compared to the 16GB of GDDR6 in the 7800 XT) in most benchmark results. Although specific figures aren't provided, we see many double-digit wins across Cyberpunk 2077, Call of Duty, Hogwarts Legacy, and Overwatch 2. The only titles where it seems to falter are those with lots of RT action, like Dying Light 2 and Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales.

Across all 1440P benchmarks, the Radeon RX 7800 XT outperforms the GeForce RTX 4070 by 3.5% - not a huge margin by any stretch, so value might come down to price. Interestingly, AMD provided no comparison between the Radeon RX 7800 XT and the previous generation's Radeon RX 6800 XT - so we'll have to wait for reviews to get the full picture.

Radeon RX 7700 XT performance compared to the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 16GB, image credit: AMD.

For the Radeon RX 7700 XT, AMD compares 1440P performance to the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 16GB model, which retails for USD 499, not the 8GB model, retailing for USD 399. Here, we see similar wins for Radeon, with the addition of more titles offering a sizable boost to performance: Resident Evil 4, The Last of Us Part I, Red Dead Redemption 2, and others.

Across all 1440P benchmarks, the Radeon RX 7700 XT outperforms the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 16GB by 11.6%. One of the reasons why AMD is confident in the new Radeon RX 7700 XT and Radeon RX 7800 XT being better suited for 1440p than NVIDIA's offerings comes down to the increased memory bandwidth on offer before you get the benefit of AMD Infinity Cache.

The big question that remains, especially when comparing with the competition, is the price - with full pricing for the Radeon RX 7700 XT and Radeon RX 7800 XT currently set at USD 449 and USD 499, respectively. This puts them both within the same range - more or less - than the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti and GeForce RTX 4070.

The complete RDNA 3 family of Radeon RX 7000 Series GPUs, image credit: AMD.

Of course, these two GPUs weren't the only big AMD announcement at Gamescom 2023; we also got our first look at FSR 3 and what AMD is calling Fluid Motion Frames - aka its answer to NVIDIA DLSS 3 and Frame Generation exclusive to the GeForce RTX 40 Series. FSR 3 will work on all GPUs, unlike DLSS 3 - check out our full story for more.