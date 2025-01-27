All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
CES 2025TT ShowNintendo SwitchSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
Video Cards & GPUs

AMD says no, the Radeon RX 9070 XT will not cost $899 USD

AMD denies claims by a retailer in Bulgaria that they were informed that pricing for the flagship RDNA 4 Radeon RX 9070 XT GPU could be as high as $899.

AMD says no, the Radeon RX 9070 XT will not cost $899 USD
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Senior Editor
Published
1 minute & 45 seconds read time
TL;DR: AMD's RDNA 4 GPUs, including the Radeon RX 9070 and RX 9070 XT, are confirmed but details on specs, performance, and pricing remain unclear. A Bulgarian retailer suggested high prices, but AMD's Frank Azor refuted the $899 price for the RX 9070 XT. The launch delay is attributed to software readiness, particularly FSR 4.

Even though AMD has confirmed that there are already RDNA 4 GPUs sitting in warehouses, backrooms, or retailers all over the world, there's still a lot we don't know about the upcoming Radeon RX 9070 and RX 9070 XT, specifically about specs, performance, and pricing. So it's a little strange when a retailer from Bulgaria posts a video on YouTube making a few claims about the upcoming RDNA 4 launch.

As summarized by Videocardz, the retailer - Gplay - notes that they were told that the new Radeon RX 9070 XT was going to launch in late January and that they were provided a price estimate for both the 9070 and 9070 XT cards that took them by surprise. According to the retailer, the Radeon RX 9070 was planned to launch for around $749, with the flagship Radeon RX 9070 XT launching for around $899.

These prices, which are for mid-range Radeon GPUs that are set to replace the Radeon RX 7700 XT and Radeon RX 7800 XT, are undoubtedly steep. And when you factor in NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 5070 ($549) and GeForce RTX 5070 Ti ($749) pricing, you get a sense of why the RDNA 4 reveal and launch were pushed back to March. However, since this story was posted, AMD's Frank Azor has taken to social media to debunk the $899 USD price point for the Radeon RX 9070 XT.

We saw several Radeon RX 9070 XT GPUs at CES 2025, including some from GIGABYTE.
2

We saw several Radeon RX 9070 XT GPUs at CES 2025, including some from GIGABYTE.

"While we aren't going to comment on all the price rumors, I can say that an $899 USD starting price point was never part of the plan," Frank Azor posted on X in response to the Videocardz story. As the successor to the Radeon RX 7800 XT, speculation and expectation from PC gamers and insiders is that AMD's price point for its mid-range Radeon RX 9070 XT would need to be around $500 - $600 to provide a compelling alternative to the GeForce RTX 5070 Ti. What makes the pricing tricky for RDNA 4 is that it will play a significant role in determining the overall value of the line-up, as performance isn't expected to top the previous-gen flagship, the Radeon RX 7900 XTX.

Frank Azor also notes that the reason for RDNA 4's delay is software and ensuring FSR 4 is ready on day one - which makes sense when you factor in DLSS 4 proving to be one of the most impressive components of the GeForce RTX 50 Series and RTX Blackwell launch.

Thank you to our CES 2025 sponsors!
ASRock MSI KIOXIA NVIDIA Patriot
Photo of the Gigabyte Radeon RX 7800 XT Gaming OC 16GB Graphics Card
Best Deals: Gigabyte Radeon RX 7800 XT Gaming OC 16GB Graphics Card
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$498.77 USD
$661.41 USD $683.35 USD
Buy
$499.98 USD
$499.98 USD $788 USD
Buy
$1032.71 CAD
$1023.11 CAD $1034.49 CAD
Buy
$719.98 CAD
$719.98 CAD -
Buy
£449
- £499.99
Buy
$498.77 USD
$661.41 USD $683.35 USD
Buy
$799 AUD
- -
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/27/2025 at 11:27 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCES:videocardz.com, x.com

Senior Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles