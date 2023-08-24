Key Dragon Age writer let go as BioWare lays off 50 workers

BioWare has let go of one of the most important and pivotal Dragon Age developers as the company starts its 50-person layoff across all studios and teams.

Following a spree of departures and three years without releasing a new original game, BioWare has announced plans to lay off 50 people.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

BioWare isn't in the best shape right now. The storied RPG developer has been losing a number of high-profile people for years now, including some renowned veterans in the role-playing space. While no real information as to why devs were leaving BioWare has surfaced, it's not entirely difficult to put the pieces together.

BioWare hasn't released a new game since 2019's Anthem, which followed 2017's unpopular Mass Effect Andromeda (BioWare did however release the Mass Effect trilogy remaster on last-gen hardware in 2021). That's two consecutive critical failures back-to-back. Then Dragon Age Dreadwolf, the next big game in the series, has been rebooted a few times while in development.

Apart from BioWare's own financial misses, its parent company Electronic Arts just went through new restructuring in an effort to streamline spending and reduce costs. This is something that practically all tech firms are currently doing, with some like Microsoft, Amazon, and Google laying off thousands of workers alongside other measures.

In the midsts of these layoffs, BioWare has let go of one of the most important people in Dragon Age history.

Mary Kirby, a 17-year veteran who helped shape and mold the Dragon Age franchise all the way back in the Origins days, has been laid off from BioWare.

"So. Hey, if anyone's looking for a writer/narrative designer with kind of an absurd amount of experience, I'm available," Kirby said on Twitter.

Dragon Age writer David Gaider gave a good summary of Kirby's work:

"BioWare laid off Varric's creator, Mistress of the Qunari, Writer of the Chant, who was there since Dragon Age's inception. How incredibly sad. "I'll echo others saying that any studio in need of narrative expertise should snap her up immediately. Mary is amazing, full stop."

The news of Kirby being laid off has gained significant traction in game dev and overall game-playing spaces with 1.4 million people seeing the update and thousands of people responding to the development.

In the announcement update, BioWare general manager Gary McKay says that the team is pivoting to become more agile--terminology that CD Projekt also used when announcing it plans to lay off about 100 workers--and that BioWare's dedication to Dragon Age Dreadwolf "has never wavered."

It's worth reiterating that a number of people left BioWare before this round of layoffs, ranging from general manager Aaron Flynn to others like Mike Laidlaw:

Noteworthy BioWare Departures