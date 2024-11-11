Pokemon sales hit 99 million on the Nintendo Switch, 1.3 billion Switch games sold to date

Nintendo has released its latest earnings report, in which it revealed that Pokemon games have sold more than 99 million just on the Nintendo Switch.

Nintendo has recently released its earnings report where it revealed how many Pokemon game copies have sold on the Nintendo Switch throughout its lifespan.

The Nintendo Switch was released in 2017 and has become one of Nintendo's most successful consoles ever, selling more than 140 million units and becoming Nintendo's second best-selling console ever, right behind the Nintendo DS at 154 million units. According to Nintendo's recent financial results, the Pokemon franchise unit sales just on the Nintendo Switch have reached 99 million, which is an aggregated figure of all Pokemon game unit sales on the Nintendo Switch up until September 30.

For those wondering, the Nintendo Switch has seen a slew of Pokemon game releases, such as Pokken Tournament, Pokemon Quest, Pokemon Let's Go Pikachu/Let's Go Eevee, Pokemon Sword and Shield, Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, and Pokemon Legends: Arceus. Nintendo is slated to release one more Pokemon game on the Nintendo Switch before it presumably moves to its next-generation platform. That last Pokemon game is called "Pokemon Z-A," and content from it was recently leaked when Game Freak was infiltrated.