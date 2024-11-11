All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
TT ShowBlack Myth: WukongNVIDIARTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6AMD Zen 5GTA 6PlayStation 5 Pro
TRENDING: Grand Theft Auto 6 release date confirmed by Take-Two
Gaming

Pokemon sales hit 99 million on the Nintendo Switch, 1.3 billion Switch games sold to date

Nintendo has released its latest earnings report, in which it revealed that Pokemon games have sold more than 99 million just on the Nintendo Switch.

Pokemon sales hit 99 million on the Nintendo Switch, 1.3 billion Switch games sold to date
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Junior Editor
Published
Updated
2 minutes read time
TL;DR: Nintendo's recent earnings report reveals that the Nintendo Switch, released in 2017, has sold over 140 million units, making it Nintendo's second best-selling console after the Nintendo DS. Pokemon game sales on the Switch have reached 99 million units as of September 30.

Nintendo has recently released its earnings report where it revealed how many Pokemon game copies have sold on the Nintendo Switch throughout its lifespan.

Pokemon sales hit 99 million on the Nintendo Switch, 1.3 billion Switch games sold to date 156156
3

The Nintendo Switch was released in 2017 and has become one of Nintendo's most successful consoles ever, selling more than 140 million units and becoming Nintendo's second best-selling console ever, right behind the Nintendo DS at 154 million units. According to Nintendo's recent financial results, the Pokemon franchise unit sales just on the Nintendo Switch have reached 99 million, which is an aggregated figure of all Pokemon game unit sales on the Nintendo Switch up until September 30.

For those wondering, the Nintendo Switch has seen a slew of Pokemon game releases, such as Pokken Tournament, Pokemon Quest, Pokemon Let's Go Pikachu/Let's Go Eevee, Pokemon Sword and Shield, Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, and Pokemon Legends: Arceus. Nintendo is slated to release one more Pokemon game on the Nintendo Switch before it presumably moves to its next-generation platform. That last Pokemon game is called "Pokemon Z-A," and content from it was recently leaked when Game Freak was infiltrated.

Pokemon sales hit 99 million on the Nintendo Switch, 1.3 billion Switch games sold to date 615615
3
Photo of the Nintendo Switch with Neon Blue and Neon Red Joy??'Con
Best Deals: Nintendo Switch with Neon Blue and Neon Red Joy??'Con
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$299.99 USD
$299.99 USD -
Buy
Loading...
Loading... Loading...
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/11/2024 at 6:09 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCES:gamespot.com, nintendo.co.jp
Newsletter Subscription

Join the daily TweakTown Newsletter for a special insider look into new content and what is happening behind the scenes.

Junior Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles