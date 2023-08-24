AMD's FSR 3 is again rumored to be imminent - so brace yourself for a first glimpse tomorrow?

A YouTube leaker reckons that there's suddenly a lot of buzz at AMD for its frame generation tech, so FSR is likely on the cusp of being revealed.

Don't look now - well, actually do look, or you'll miss it - but AMD is purportedly ready to reveal FSR 3, or at least an initial teaser, quite possibly tomorrow.

If you recall, Moore's Law is Dead recently aired the rumor that FSR 3 might just be coming out in September - or certainly at some point in Q4 - after a whole lot of radio silence since the announcement of the frame generation tech to rival NVIDIA DLSS 3.

In Moore's Law is Dead's latest video, another source has now assured the YouTube leaker that while they don't have specifics about FSR 3, there is suddenly a lot of buzz about the tech at AMD, and some staff are acting as if it's about to launch.

We're then told that while there's no surety about a launch at Gamescom, an announcement is likely - and that'd presumably come at AMD's 'Gaming Festival' event tomorrow.

If not, FSR 3 is coming soon - certainly this quarter, meaning September - and the source adds that at the very least they're expecting a teaser imminently, so it sounds like the odds are good that we'll get at least an early taster tomorrow. As ever with the rumor mill, though, we'd do well to be skeptical about any claims made.

Moore's Law is Dead does also add that it's quite surprising how few details are available on FSR 3 via the grapevine, considering it's very close, and apparently the drivers are even ready to have it dropped in.

The leaker's concern here is that AMD is still fretting over exactly how to position and market FSR 3, and this lack of detail is a reflection of that, in part - possibly hinting at a somewhat later release while Team Red tunes tactics around the exact implementation.

However, we feel likely that AMD will want to put out a teaser, with Gamescom being the obvious event to air that, because of all the chatter of how it's been too long with nothing at all being said since the initial announcement of FSR 3.

Also in this video, Moore's Law is Dead theorizes that NVIDIA might want to interfere with another part of AMD's big Gamescom revelations - namely the long-awaited mid-range GPUs for RDNA 3.

Supposedly those will be the RX 7700 XT and 7800 XT, and NVIDIA might usher in a price cut for the RTX 4060 Ti to try and steal some of the thunder from AMD's launch.

All eyes will be on AMD's big event tomorrow, although NVIDIA's purported price cut won't come through until next month - likely just before the mentioned RDNA 3 GPUs hit the shelves in September.