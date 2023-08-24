NVIDIA's plan to scupper AMD's new RDNA 3 GPUs could be a price cut for the RTX 4060 Ti

With AMD doing well in the mid-range already with its last-gen GPUs, and preparing the RX 7700 XT and 7800 XT for launch, NVIDIA may run some interference.

NVIDIA might be about to cut pricing on its RTX 4060 Ti, perhaps as part of a plan to combat AMD's mid-range activity, namely the incoming RDNA 3 GPUs.

You can't have missed that AMD is readying the launch of what's likely a pair of mid-range graphics cards, supposedly the RX 7700 XT and 7800 XT (this is heavily rumored at this point - and we should see these GPUs tomorrow).

As is often the case when new graphics cards come out, the rival firm may decide to react in some way, and NVIDIA may have a price cut planned for the RTX 4060 Ti as a response - albeit an unofficial one.

In his latest YouTube video, Moore's Law is Dead floats this idea, noting that it wouldn't be an officially announced discount.

Rather, NVIDIA would just ease the cost behind the scenes for its board making partners, who could pass on those savings to the consumer, and fire up RTX 4060 Ti sales a bit more. (Or perhaps a lot more, if it's a chunky cut - we'll come back to that in a moment).

The source Moore's Law is Dead spoke to reckons the RTX 4060 Ti price drop will happen in a couple of weeks, probably just before Starfield launches - which will, if the rumors are right, be just ahead of the on-sale dates for the RX 7700 XT and 7800 XT.

That would, of course, make sense. If NVIDIA is going to do this, then the firm wants to beat AMD to the punch, and extract some of the momentum from its mid-range RDNA 3 launch.

A large cut?

As to the extent of the price cut, it could be a larger one, but NVIDIA hasn't decided yet. Apparently Team Green is waiting to see the announcement of the RX 7700 XT and 7800 XT, and AMD's pricing here, before making the final decision on the 4060 Ti's new price point. Again, that makes sense.

This info comes from one of Moore's Law is Dead's top sources inside NVIDIA, by the way.

In terms of this being more likely to happen, Moore's Law is Dead further points to existing value issues around the mid-range for NVIDIA - and how AMD's last-gen graphics cards are doing well in this area as a result.

In short, NVIDIA could really do with taking some action - especially as AMD's new mid-range graphics cards might be buoyed by an announcement of FSR 3. But as ever with the rumor mill, we'll have to wait and see. In this case, we won't have to wait long.

Interestingly, Moore's Law is Dead also feels compelled to address NVIDIA's latest fiscal results showing considerable growth in the gaming sector. The leaker notes that anecdotal observations and feedback from retailers indicate a fair few GeForce GPUs are being sold for AI usage - but these are recorded as gamer sales.

In other words, there's some purported inflation going on here in the way those gaming sales are presented. And besides, as noted, mid-range sales for Lovelace certainly aren't strong, by any means, looking at leaks from the likes of MindFactory (the big German retailer).