AMD's FSR 3 could be here next month to take on NVIDIA DLSS 3

After a whole lot of radio silence from AMD since FSR 3 was first announced, we're hearing that it could arrive as soon as September.

AMD's FSR 3 could be here next month to take on NVIDIA DLSS 3
Published
1 minute & 55 seconds read time

AMD's long-awaited third incarnation of its frame rate boosting tech is almost here, and could even debut in September - if we're lucky.

That's according to Moore's Law is Dead (MLID), who shares this info in the latest YouTube clip the leaker has uploaded which is mostly about discussing RDNA 4 and RDNA 5 graphics cards, and where AMD is going with those.

At any rate, we're told that FSR 3 is now almost ready, and the NVIDIA DLSS 3 rival is set to launch in Q4 - although it might just sneak out in September.

AMD's strategy is that it wants to have FSR 3 coming out with, or at least close to, the incoming Navi 32 graphics cards. Those are theoretically the RX 7800 XT and RX 7700 XT, and they'll supposedly be revealed at Gamescom later this month, ahead of a September launch.

We will have to see if this pans out - not just regarding FSR 3, but also the rumored mid-range RDNA 3 launches - but gamers will certainly be relieved to hear something about the former.

After all, AMD announced FSR 3 a long time back now - nine months ago, in fact, and since then, we've heard pretty much zip about it. Which started to make the more cynical feel like its announcement was more of a kneejerk reaction to NVIDIA's launch of DLSS 3 - the tech was first revealed in September of last year - with little substance behind it.

Indeed, folks were starting to wonder if it would ever arrive, but FSR 3 has been doing the rounds a bit in the rumor mill of late, and the latest gossip from MLID sounds quite confident that it's due soon.

In this new video from MLID, the leaker spills a whole bunch of sensible sounding details on RDNA 4 - and why it most likely won't have high-end offerings, backing up another recent rumor aired on Twitter. The good news is that this will mean RDNA 4 can be released quickly, and that AMD can focus more on RDNA 5 to leverage gains there, as it's supposedly set to be a huge stride forward.

If FSR 3 is indeed announced alongside the launch of the new mid-range RDNA 3 products, that'll clearly give those GPUs a bit more of a stoking in terms of their hype. NVIDIA has certainly been waving the DLSS 3 banner around with considerable fervor to promote Lovelace graphics cards, so we'd imagine AMD will want to make some noise with its rival tech.

Darren has written for numerous magazines and websites in the technology world for almost 30 years, including TechRadar, PC Gamer, Eurogamer, Computeractive, and many more.

