PSSR2 could turn PS5 Pro into a lean, mean, 120 FPS machine in Q1 2026, another rumor claims

Another rumor insists that PSSR2 will debut in Q1, so it could be here next month, pushing 70 to 80 FPS games up towards that magic 120 FPS mark.

TL;DR: According to a new rumor, the PS5 Pro is set to receive PSSR2 between January and March 2026, backing up a previous leak that also suggested a Q1 launch from Sony. It promises significant image quality improvements and faster frame rates, pushing games at around 70 to 80 FPS higher, presumably up towards 120 FPS. PSSR2 will also offer a higher resolution for classic low-res games, and a reduction in visual glitches, too.

PS5 Pro owners, set your phasers to stun - as in a renewed and hopefully stunning level of image quality - because the next-gen version of PSSR is set to land in the next couple of months according to a new rumor.

2

Gran Turismo 7 could be one of the games to get a hefty boost from PSSR2 soon enough (Image Credit: Sony)

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

As Wccftech spotted, the latest chatter on the subject of PSSR2 comes from Gust_FAN on X, who posted to say that the "update will be available between January and March".

In other words, Q1 2026, and this marries with what we've previously heard from another source, YouTuber Moore's Law is Dead. Gust_FAN is a Japanese insider and a generally reliable source with something of a track record, as Wccftech points out, and the same holds true for Moore's Law is Dead (at least in my book, although not everyone agrees on Reddit, ahem).

PSSR2 is driven by the same algorithm as FSR 4 - though it remains distinct from AMD's own upscaling tech - and for PS5 Pro owners, it'll boost image quality over the original PSSR to a comparable level that Team Red gave gamers with FSR 4 over FSR 3.

It's not just about image quality, but performance boosts too with faster frame rates for games that previously hovered around the 70 to 80 FPS mark, presumably getting them closer to 120 FPS (to take full advantage of 120Hz TVs with VRR).

Another point of note is that PSSR2 will allow a "higher resolution for classic low-resolution games", so that could prove to be a smart additional bonus.

Don't forget that as per previous leaks, a new debugging app has been made available to game developers in order to help iron out any wrinkles in terms of graphics glitches that have been evident with PSSR to date.

The overall effect should be faster frame rates, a considerable leap in image quality, and a noticeable reduction in visual artifacts with PSSR2. Here's hoping, anyway, and the new tech could conceivably arrive on the PS5 Pro next month.