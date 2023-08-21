Rare flesh eating bacteria kills 5 people in the US, with 25 reported cases and counting

All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
A rare flesh-eating bacteria has been confirmed to have killed five people in the United States, with officials reporting 25 cases of infection.

US health authorities have confirmed that five people have died due to a rare, flesh-eating bacteria they contracted.

The reports come from Florida health, which has identified the rare bacteria as Vibrio vulnificus, a type of bacteria that is typically found in warm, brackish seawater that requires salt, according to WFLA. Notably, there have been 25 cases of infection and five deaths since January 2023, with two confirmed deaths in Hillsborough County, one death in Sarasota County, one in Polk County, and one in Pasco County.

By comparison, there were 74 total cases and 17 deaths in 2022, with the majority of the deaths and cases being a result of Hurricane Ian flooding communities. So, how does one become infected with Vibrio vulnificus?

According to Florida Health, an individual can become infected with the rare bacteria by swimming in water with an open wound and eating raw shellfish (typically oysters). Health officials have warned the public not to swim in water when they have a break in their skin, and that these types of severe infections are "very rare".

"If you have wounds, maybe stay out of the water," Shamas said. "If you suffer a cut while in the water, just wash it out very thoroughly with soap and water. Monitor your symptoms and follow up with your doctor if you have any questions."

"Living in Florida, being around the marine environment, we need to be aware of what it is," said Dr. Eric Shamas, an emergency medicine physician at Bayfront Health St. Petersburg.

Common symptoms of a Vibrio vulnificus infection are vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, and a skin infection. Additionally, health authorities said that healthy immune systems would only experience a mild infection.

