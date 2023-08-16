All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
YouTube launches 'Samples' a new way to discover brand new music

YouTube has rolled out a new feature to its YouTube Music app, and it's designed to enable users to discover more music they haven't listened to.

Published
1 minute & 52 seconds read time

YouTube has rolled out a new feature to its YouTube Music app that's designed to let users discover brand new music through 30-second snippets.

YouTube Music has a new feature called "Samples" and judging by the above video posted to YouTube's official channel, the feature will be designed to let YouTube Music users discover brand new music through quick 30-second snippets of songs recommended to them. Notably, Samples won't just play the start of a song, they will play what YouTube Music considers to be the most "catchy" part of a song. An example of this would be a strong chorus, guitar riff, or head-bobbing beat.

Users will interact with Samples the same way they interact with Instagram Reels, YouTube Shorts, and TikTok Videos - taking on the swipe up/down layout. Additionally, Sample's won't just feature snippets of the "best" parts of songs, it will also include exclusively made content by artists. The idea behind this new feature is to enable more discoverability for upcoming artists by combining the TikTokification of short video content with the millions of paying subscribers that are already on YouTube Music.

NEWS SOURCES:wccftech.com, theverge.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

