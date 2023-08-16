YouTube launches 'Samples' a new way to discover brand new music

YouTube has rolled out a new feature to its YouTube Music app, and it's designed to enable users to discover more music they haven't listened to.

YouTube Music has a new feature called "Samples" and judging by the above video posted to YouTube's official channel, the feature will be designed to let YouTube Music users discover brand new music through quick 30-second snippets of songs recommended to them. Notably, Samples won't just play the start of a song, they will play what YouTube Music considers to be the most "catchy" part of a song. An example of this would be a strong chorus, guitar riff, or head-bobbing beat.

Users will interact with Samples the same way they interact with Instagram Reels, YouTube Shorts, and TikTok Videos - taking on the swipe up/down layout. Additionally, Sample's won't just feature snippets of the "best" parts of songs, it will also include exclusively made content by artists. The idea behind this new feature is to enable more discoverability for upcoming artists by combining the TikTokification of short video content with the millions of paying subscribers that are already on YouTube Music.