Meta's Twitter clone 'Threads' already has more users than Elon Musk's X

Meta's Threads app, which was made directly to compete with X, formerly Twitter, has now surpassed its direct competition in active US daily users.

Published
Updated
1 minute & 35 seconds read time

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has shared new insights into the number of users on Threads, the company's direct competitor to X, formerly Twitter.

Meta's Twitter clone 'Threads' already has more users than Elon Musk's X 66155
Open Gallery 2

Zuckerberg revealed during a recent earnings call that Threads has gained more than 28 million daily users in the US, beating Elon Musk's X, according to Apptopia's VP of Research Thomas Grant to Business Insider. Notably, reports indicate that Threads has gained 20 million users since December and is currently sitting in third place in the App Store for the most popular app, while Threads is in position 41.

X has definitely had a turbulent experience since being acquired by Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, with the current battle being fought against the Australian government for refusing to remove a piece of video content the nation's online safety agency deemed a "terrorist attack". X responded by locking all Australian users out of that content, which the agency said wasn't enough, and demanded the video content be removed completely from the platform.

It's possible stories such as this are impacting the social media platform, as Sensor Tower reported X users has 27 million active users in the US as of this February, a 18% reduction year over year.

It should be noted that X is still legions ahead of Threads when it comes to total monthly users, with the Elon Musk-owned app claiming to have 550 million monthly users and Threads at 150 million.

Buy at Amazon

$10 -PlayStation Store Gift Card [Digital Code]

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$10.00
$10.00$10.00-
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$10.00
$10.00$10.00-
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 4/26/2024 at 12:37 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:engadget.com, businessinsider.com, au.news.yahoo.com, socialmediatoday.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags