Meta's Twitter clone 'Threads' already has more users than Elon Musk's X

Meta's Threads app, which was made directly to compete with X, formerly Twitter, has now surpassed its direct competition in active US daily users.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has shared new insights into the number of users on Threads, the company's direct competitor to X, formerly Twitter.

Zuckerberg revealed during a recent earnings call that Threads has gained more than 28 million daily users in the US, beating Elon Musk's X, according to Apptopia's VP of Research Thomas Grant to Business Insider. Notably, reports indicate that Threads has gained 20 million users since December and is currently sitting in third place in the App Store for the most popular app, while Threads is in position 41.

X has definitely had a turbulent experience since being acquired by Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, with the current battle being fought against the Australian government for refusing to remove a piece of video content the nation's online safety agency deemed a "terrorist attack". X responded by locking all Australian users out of that content, which the agency said wasn't enough, and demanded the video content be removed completely from the platform.

It's possible stories such as this are impacting the social media platform, as Sensor Tower reported X users has 27 million active users in the US as of this February, a 18% reduction year over year.

It should be noted that X is still legions ahead of Threads when it comes to total monthly users, with the Elon Musk-owned app claiming to have 550 million monthly users and Threads at 150 million.