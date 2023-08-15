All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Ford puts its hands-free driving tech behind a subscription paywall

Ford has announced its building its hands-free technology into 500,000 of its vehicles for the 2024 model year across North America.

Published
1 minute & 36 seconds read time

Back in May, Ford announced that it was expanding its software capabilities within its vehicles, and now the company has revealed that its hands-free driving hardware is going to become a staple in all of its new vehicles.

Ford puts its hands-free driving tech behind a subscription paywall 8448
Open Gallery 3

The company announced on Monday that its hands-free driving capabilities called BlueCruise will be rolled out into 500,000 vehicles for its 2024 model year across North America. The expansion of Ford's hands-free driving capabilities seems to be taking inspiration from Tesla's driver-assist subscription services, as Ford will be taking a similar approach, but with a price reduction compared to Tesla. Notably, Ford said it will be building its hands-free tech into the F-150 lightning, F-150, Expedition, Lincoln Navigator, and Nautilus.

Previously, Ford required buyers to request the hands-free driving tech ahead of the purchase of the vehicle. However, with this new announcement, buyers will have the option of opting in whenever they like, but with some caveats. As with most hands-free driver technology, it isn't cheap. Ford will be offering three years of BlueCruise for $2,100. If that price is too high for buyers, or if drivers just wish to try out the feature, there is the $800 per year option, or the $75 per month option.

If you are interested in comparing those prices to Tesla's self-driving offerings, check out this link here, or the below image.

Ford puts its hands-free driving tech behind a subscription paywall 894
Open Gallery 3
NEWS SOURCES:cnbc.com, tesla.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

