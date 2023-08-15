All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
AMD Zen 5GTA 6PlayStation 5 ProCore i9-14900KRTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070Elon Musk

Running low on storage? Watch those Baldur's Gate 3 saved games, they can spiral out of control

Save us from the perils of huge drive-munching saved games in Baldur's Gate 3 which, following a previous bug fix, can now expand limitlessly.

Running low on storage? Watch those Baldur's Gate 3 saved games, they can spiral out of control
Published
1 minute & 33 seconds read time

Baldur's Gate 3 saves have been hitting the headlines recently, due to a bug that could corrupt saved games, which was resolved - but now we have another warning about the RPG.

Regular saving in Baldur's Gate 3 isn't necessarily a bad thing, but don't go over the top if you're short on storage (Image Credit: Larian)
Open Gallery 2

Regular saving in Baldur's Gate 3 isn't necessarily a bad thing, but don't go over the top if you're short on storage (Image Credit: Larian)

First of all, note that the reason saves were going corrupt was that they were becoming too big for the specified maximum parameters. Larian simply did not realize how much some players would do in terms of bulking their save with a whole load of stuff relating to their character progression.

So, the solution was to remove the limits on a save file so it can now get as big as it needs to. See where this is going?

PC Gamer points out that if you're one of those adventurers who does a lot of saving (and we include ourselves in that category), then with a lot of saves that can get pretty sprawling and large, your drive storage can get gobbled up quite quickly.

PC Gamer's writer notes that they had over 3GB of Baldur's Gate 3 save files, in fact - and that was only having progressed as far as Act 2.

For those with smaller SSDs, this could become something of an issue, as you might imagine, particularly if you're a really zealous saver.

In short, it's worth keeping an eye on the size of your Baldur's Gate 3 save directory, and what you can always do is make a copy of it onto another drive (or an external drive, perhaps), before dumping some older saves if you need to free up space.

In other recent Baldur's Gate 3 developments, Larian published an interesting bucketful of stats regarding the game including the most popular classes, races, and more - it's worth a read, and there's the odd surprise in here, too.

Buy at Amazon

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - Nintendo Switch

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$56.45
$56.46-$57.18
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$57.95
$57.95$57.95$59.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 8/15/2023 at 10:53 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:pcgamer.com, larian.com

Darren has written for numerous magazines and websites in the technology world for almost 30 years, including TechRadar, PC Gamer, Eurogamer, Computeractive, and many more. He worked on his first magazine (PC Home) long before Google and most of the rest of the web existed. In his spare time, he can be found gaming, going to the gym, and writing books (his debut novel – ‘I Know What You Did Last Supper’ – was published by Hachette UK in 2013).

What's in Darren's PC?

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.