Hardly anyone finished Baldur's Gate 3 in its first weekend

Just a few hundred players managed to finish the RPG over the launch weekend, which is way fewer than we expected - and a new hotfix has landed.

Did you finish Baldur's Gate 3 during the RPG's launch weekend? You were among a very elite group of players if so, as not many managed this feat.

Larian compiled and shared a bunch of stats on Baldur's Gate 3 in its latest community update on Steam, including how many players completed the game in that initial three-day weekend - a grand total of 368.

Of course, there's a lot of game to get through, but still, we thought there'd be more dedicated hardcore RPG'ers out there who would be racing to be first past the finish line. Or at least one of the pack who got over the line in the launch weekend.

Remember, as PC Gamer, which spotted this, observes, Baldur's Gate 3 has already sold a few million copies (probably more).

This seems to illustrate that - assuming those folks didn't bother with side quests, or any of the trimmings, which is surely likely in the vast majority of cases - most gamers were keen to get involved in the extra quests and take their time to smell the proverbial flowers.

In total, a mind-boggling 1225 years' worth of game time was recorded in Baldur's Gate 3 across the entire player base in that first weekend. On the Sunday, Larian's RPG apparently accounted for 28% of all the time spent by gamers on Steam.

Some other interesting stats: 93% of Baldur's Gate 3 players tackled the adventure with a custom character. For those who did take an Origin character, the most popular pick was Gale. Curious about the least picked character? That was Leazel.

For character class, the most popular was the paladin, which was a good chunk ahead of the sorcerer and warlock in positions two and three respectively. Cleric had the fewest players taking up the class, and by quite some way (druid was second from bottom, so, go healers, or not).

As for race, the Half-elf was the most chosen, narrowly pipping Human, with Githyanki at the bottom (and Halfling second from bottom).

So, Githyanki clerics out there, you're a pretty rare player type to say the least.

In other Baldur's Gate 3 news, hotfix #3 has just gone live curing over 200 bugs, we're told (check out the above tweet for more details). The RPG is also more highly rated than Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, if you go by the Metacritic average - that's how well Larian's RPG has been received. We could be looking at a Game of the Year award here, although it'll be a pretty tough battle for the crown this year, no doubt.