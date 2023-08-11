Baldur's Gate 3 just got a tiny fix - for a huge issue that could corrupt saved games

Player saves were just becoming too large in some cases, and were going corrupt as a result, but this second hotfix for the RPG cures the bug.

Baldur's Gate 3 just got another hotfix, and it's an important one as it mitigates a potential scenario where your saved game might become corrupted.

Corrupt saves are a nightmare bug, of course, and in this case with Baldur's Gate 3, the corruption occurs due to the save file becoming too large.

In short, the developer didn't anticipate just how much some players would do, filling up their save file with a ton of stuff relating to their character progression.

Larian explains: "As it turns out, many of you were doing so much in Baldur's Gate 3 that some of your personal 'story' databases (where your choices and actions are stored) got too big."

The solution, applied in hotfix 2.1, is that the saved game file can now be as big as necessary - well, providing you have enough storage (note: there's no sorcerer spell for 'summon SSD,' as far as we're aware anyway).

This hotfix also reenables cross-platform saves in the cloud, ahead of the launch of the PS5 version. In the hotfix before this one, that feature was disabled as it was proving problematic, causing save game failures.

We're told that the third hotfix is currently underway, and it'll arrive in the "near future" apparently. Larian doesn't tell us what it'll do, though, just that it will contain further fixes (it'd be rather odd if a hotfix didn't contain any fixes, mind).

For those who've finished the RPG, and are hoping for an expansion for Baldur's Gate 3 - well, the news on the grapevine regarding that possibility isn't good, we're afraid. There is still perhaps a sliver of hope, though.