NVIDIA RTX 4080 graphics card from Zotac dropped to $999 - but if you blinked, you missed it

What this - and other recent big price drops on GPUs that sold out quickly - illustrates is that there is pent-up demand for current-gen products.

Published
1 minute & 18 seconds read time

A Zotac GeForce RTX 4080 briefly dropped to a price of $999 before going straight out of stock, we're told - showing that there is demand for high-end current-gen GPUs.

Zotac's RTX 4080 Trinity OC graphics card (Image Credit: Zotac)
The crux of the matter is that these graphics cards have to be priced right to shift, and that's something which hasn't happened with Lovelace (or RDNA 3) cards until more recently.

VideoCardz reports that Wccftech picked up on a deal whereby B&H Photo offered a Zotac GeForce RTX 4080 at $999 - which is $200 less than the recommended price of $1,199 in the US - but that the GPU sold out very quickly at this level.

Last month, there was also an MSI Gaming X Trio RTX 4080 at $999, but the price didn't hold long at that level, and soon went back up.

AMD's RX 7900 XT has also been dropped to the $700 mark in recent times, but didn't last long - stock really shifted at that price point, as you might imagine, and it's unlikely we'll see that again.

Indeed, all the chatter of late via the rumor mill has been about the possibility that we've likely seen the bottom of the GPU market with some of these prices. There could still be some drops to be witnessed, here and there, such as this latest one with the RTX 4080 - but if it's anything to go by, they won't last long.

As mentioned at the outset, this is a pretty clear indication that there is money to be spent on graphics cards, it's just that consumers don't want to pay the MSRPs, especially for higher-end GPUs that have towering price tags for the current generation.

Buy at Amazon

PowerColor Red Devil AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX Graphics Card

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Newegg
$1029.99
$1029.99--
Buy
$1029.99
$1029.99$1029.99$969.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 8/7/2023 at 6:01 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:bhphotovideo.com, wccftech.com, videocardz.com, zotac.com

Darren has written for numerous magazines and websites in the technology world for almost 30 years, including TechRadar, PC Gamer, Eurogamer, Computeractive, and many more. He worked on his first magazine (PC Home) long before Google and most of the rest of the web existed. In his spare time, he can be found gaming, going to the gym, and writing books (his debut novel – ‘I Know What You Did Last Supper’ – was published by Hachette UK in 2013).

What's in Darren's PC?

