Video Cards & GPUs

ZOTAC is selling GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs direct to its Discord community

ZOTAC GAMING is bypassing retail and scalpers by offering members of its US-based Discord community the chance to purchase a GeForce RTX 5080 or RTX 5090.

TL;DR: The GeForce RTX 5080 and 5090 launch faced criticism due to limited stock and scalpers inflating prices. NVIDIA has not clarified stock availability. However, ZOTAC GAMING offers a fair purchase opportunity through a raffle for its Discord community members, with measures to prevent reselling.

The recent launch of the GeForce RTX 5080 and GeForce RTX 5090 has been heavily criticized by the PC gaming community. Most complaints stem from there being very little stock available on day one, with scalpers and bots snapping up most GPUs. For many trying to secure a GeForce RTX 5090 on day one, it felt so futile that the consensus quickly transitioned from excitement to NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 50 Series arrival being more of a "paper launch" than a proper release.

The new ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 5090 SOLID GPU.
The new ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 5090 SOLID GPU.

And with scalpers charging exorbitant prices and even retailers and partners raising prices by up to 70% over the MSRP, there's a sense that it has all gone a little out of hand. NVIDIA did note that there would be stock run-outs ahead of the launch, but it has yet to provide a statement on launch numbers or when GeForce RTX 5080 and RTX 5090 GPUs will be readily available for purchase.

It's bleak stuff, but there is good news if you're a part of NVIDIA partner ZOTAC GAMING's Discord community. The company engages with its fans and members on the platform to offer eligible users the chance to purchase a GeForce RTX 5090 or GeForce RTX 5080 at a fair price - the now mythical MSRP of $1999 and $999.

The offer is available to US residents who are active members of ZOTAC USA's Discord community. It will follow a lottery or raffle-style system, where winners can purchase a single GeForce RTX 50 Series graphics card. ZOTAC notes that it will track all serial numbers, so even though it can't stop its community from reselling the cards, it will effectively ban those users from entering future raffles or competitions.

The giveaway is expected to run for several weeks, with ZOTAC noting that "each week will have different availability."

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

