NVIDIA RTX 4080 Super GPU is down to all-time low of $949 - so should you buy, or wait?

NVIDIA's RTX 4080 Super has been cut to its lowest price yet, with the GPU that was introduced at the start of 2024 now down to $949.

PNY's Verto spin on the RTX 4080 Super (Image Credit: PNY)

VideoCardz was on the ball enough to notice that at Newegg in the US, PNY's RTX 4080 Super Verto graphics card has had its price chopped again. Although you may notice the sticker price, as it were, is $979 - you need to apply a discount code at checkout which reduces it by a further $30 to get the board down to $949.

Previously, this PNY model has been below the MSRP of $999, and was spotted at $969 recently, but this is a fresh - and welcome - low for the cost of the Verto model.

It has a clock speed of 2295MHz and boost up to 2565MHz, and the reviews from buyers are pretty complimentary. The PNY model is praised for running quietly and having effective cooling, as well as delivering the performance you'd expect from this level of high-end GPU.

While it might be tempting to pull the trigger on a purchase, there's a case to be made for waiting, too. The reason for the price drops could be the inbound RTX 5080 - which is rumored to be the first next-gen Blackwell graphics card coming from NVIDIA - and it could make the RTX 4080 Super look a lot less attractive when it pitches up. So, we may see the 4080 Super drop a chunk more before too long.

A lot will depend on timing, and pricing, for the RTX 5080, mind, but with rumors suggesting it may be some way behind the RTX 5090 specs-wise - with a bigger performance gap than the current-gen Lovelace range - we could just see more affordable price tags for the 5080.

Then again, this is NVIDIA we're talking about, so hope for a fresh range of GPUs to come in at a reasonable level price-wise - a relative term at the high-end of the graphics card world - isn't exactly going to be overflowing.