Elon Musk unveils new AI company to rival ChatGPT and unlock the secrets of the universe

Elon Musk has announced a new company that will be focused on developing artificial intelligence designed to understand reality.

Musk, who owns Twitter, is the CEO of both SpaceX and Tesla, seems to have a few spare hours in his already extremely busy day to announce another company. Introducing, xAI, a company that Musk says will be dedicated to "understanding reality", which is further backed up by the new company's first tweet that calls for "the most fundamental unanswered questions". Top suggestions so far are, "Can AI become conscious?", which is certainly a big question that many AI developers and not to mention the general population, are curious to find out.

According to the new company's website, the team will be led by Musk and staffed by executives that have worked at previous AI-based companies such as Google's DeepMind, Microsoft, and Tesla. Moreover, Musk has recruited minds from the University of Toronto. For those that don't know, Musk was one of the original founders of OpenAI, but left the company in 2018 when his offer to lead the company was refused by the board. Since then, Musk has been critical of OpenAI's direction, saying that the company is "effectively controlled by Microsoft".