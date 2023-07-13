All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
GTA 6PlayStation 5 ProRX 7900 XTXAMD Zen 4RTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070Elon Musk

Elon Musk unveils new AI company to rival ChatGPT and unlock the secrets of the universe

Twitter owner, Tesla, and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has announced a new AI company that will rival ChatGPT and unlock the universe's secrets.

Elon Musk unveils new AI company to rival ChatGPT and unlock the secrets of the universe
Published
1 minute & 12 seconds read time

Elon Musk has announced a new company that will be focused on developing artificial intelligence designed to understand reality.

Musk, who owns Twitter, is the CEO of both SpaceX and Tesla, seems to have a few spare hours in his already extremely busy day to announce another company. Introducing, xAI, a company that Musk says will be dedicated to "understanding reality", which is further backed up by the new company's first tweet that calls for "the most fundamental unanswered questions". Top suggestions so far are, "Can AI become conscious?", which is certainly a big question that many AI developers and not to mention the general population, are curious to find out.

According to the new company's website, the team will be led by Musk and staffed by executives that have worked at previous AI-based companies such as Google's DeepMind, Microsoft, and Tesla. Moreover, Musk has recruited minds from the University of Toronto. For those that don't know, Musk was one of the original founders of OpenAI, but left the company in 2018 when his offer to lead the company was refused by the board. Since then, Musk has been critical of OpenAI's direction, saying that the company is "effectively controlled by Microsoft".

"I often wonder where consciousness starts, as we progress from one cell to ~35 trillion cells. If the Standard Model is correct, then quarks & leptons become "conscious" no later than ~13.8B years from start, assuming there are no sentient aliens. Btw, where are the aliens!?," writes Elon Musk.

Buy at Amazon

Diablo IV - PlayStation 5

Today Yesterday 7 days ago 30 days ago
$64.99
$64.99 $64.99 $69.00
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$68.00
$68.00 $69.99 $69.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 7/13/2023 at 12:56 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:smh.com.au

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.