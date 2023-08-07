All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
AMD Zen 5GTA 6PlayStation 5 ProCore i9-14900KRTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070Elon Musk

Elon Musk drops update on Starship's next flight and chances of it reaching orbit

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has given an update on when we can expect Starship to hit the skies and the chances of it reaching orbital velocity.

Elon Musk drops update on Starship's next flight and chances of it reaching orbit
Published
1 minute & 29 seconds read time

Fans of space will rejoice at Elon Musk's newest update on the next Starship flight, with the SpaceX CEO also giving a probability of reaching orbital velocity.

The last time we heard about Starship's next orbital flight was last month when Elon Musk sat down with Zuby for a podcast where he discussed various topics over the course of an hour. At the top of the podcast, Musk said he just flew in from Starbase, Texas, where he and the SpaceX team were hard at work on the construction of the next Starship launch vehicle.

For those that are out of the news loop when it comes to space launches, you may have heard of Elon Musk's rocket that exploded mid-air during its first launch attempt - that rocket was Starship. Now, Elon Musk is taken to his X account to share an image of Starship undergoing a chill and spin of the Raptor Engine pumps in an advanced static fire test. The captions of the image says that Starship is preparing for its next flight and that SpaceX has a greater than ~50% probability of reaching orbital velocity.

However, Musk said that while there is approximately a 50% probability that Starship will reach orbital velocity, SpaceX would consider it a success if Starship can even get to stage separation.

Buy at Amazon

Diablo IV - PlayStation 5

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$75.00
$75.00$85.42$64.99
Buy
Buy at Newegg
-
$59.00$59.00$69.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 8/7/2023 at 4:50 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:twitter.com, tweaktown.com, tweaktown.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.