Elon Musk drops update on Starship's next flight and chances of it reaching orbit

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has given an update on when we can expect Starship to hit the skies and the chances of it reaching orbital velocity.

The last time we heard about Starship's next orbital flight was last month when Elon Musk sat down with Zuby for a podcast where he discussed various topics over the course of an hour. At the top of the podcast, Musk said he just flew in from Starbase, Texas, where he and the SpaceX team were hard at work on the construction of the next Starship launch vehicle.

For those that are out of the news loop when it comes to space launches, you may have heard of Elon Musk's rocket that exploded mid-air during its first launch attempt - that rocket was Starship. Now, Elon Musk is taken to his X account to share an image of Starship undergoing a chill and spin of the Raptor Engine pumps in an advanced static fire test. The captions of the image says that Starship is preparing for its next flight and that SpaceX has a greater than ~50% probability of reaching orbital velocity.

However, Musk said that while there is approximately a 50% probability that Starship will reach orbital velocity, SpaceX would consider it a success if Starship can even get to stage separation.