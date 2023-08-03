Long lost Intel Arc A580 GPU spotted, suggesting this AMD RX 7600 rival could soon arrive

Intel revealed the Arc A580 almost a year ago now, but the desktop graphics card has since been missing in action - hopefully, not for much longer...

This is a bit of an odd one: Intel announced a mid-range Arc A580 GPU last year, but since then, we've heard nothing about it - though this very A580 has just appeared in a leak.

As VideoCardz spotted, Benchleaks on Twitter uncovered a Geekbench result for an Arc A580 graphics card (apply all the usual caveats for leaks and rumors, of course - it might just be a falsified entry somehow).

The GPU scored 82992 points in the OpenCL test, which puts it pretty much bang-on level with AMD's Radeon RX 7600 (which is also around the 83000 mark). For the benchmark, the Intel graphics card was paired with one of the firm's Alder Lake processors, a Core i7-12700.

While this leaked score gives us an indication of performance, one benchmark - especially a leaked one, with drivers that aren't yet honed properly for the card - never gives us the full story of a GPU's capabilities.

At any rate, given that Intel announced the A580 the best part of a year ago, it's kind of strange that we've heard nothing at all about it since then.

Hopefully this piece of spillage is an indication that testing is being finished up for this graphics card, and it might launch soon enough.

As for the specs of this GPU, the Arc A580 offers 24 Xe cores, a clock speed of 1.7GHz, with 8GB of VRAM (16Gbps, 256-bit bus).

Obviously we don't know the price yet - indeed, we're not even sure the release is nearing - but it would make sense for it to be pitched competitively with the RX 7600, which it'll rival. Alternatively, the A580 may never turn up...

Intel has been offering some good value GPUs in recent times, and these graphics cards become even better propositions over time, performance-wise, thanks to some impressive uplifts consistently happening with graphics driver updates.