Intel Arc B580 'Battlemage' GPU appears, and the budget card could be here in December

Packaging for the new Intel Arc B580 budget desktop gaming GPU has appeared in a shipping manifest, with rumors pointing to a December launch.

Usually, packaging isn't the first thing that leaks for an unannounced GPU, but that seems to be the case for what is expected to be Intel's new mainstream and budget Arc B580 Graphics Card. As spotted by @josefk972 on X, sleeves or packaging for 'INTEL BMG B580' have appeared on a shipping manifest.

Rumors suggest that Intel will launch its next-gen Battlemage desktop graphics cards in December next month to get ahead of the GeForce RTX and Radeon RX deluge that we're all expecting to see at CES 2025. The Intel Arc B580 will be a desktop card based on the company's Battlemage or Xe2 architecture and a direct successor to the Intel Arc A580.

We reviewed the first-gen Intel Arc A 580 last year, taking the stylish SPARKLE Intel Arc A580 ORC OC Edition for a spin. At the time, the sub-$200 GPU was a great choice for entry-level 1080p gaming - outperforming the GeForce RTX 3050. A new $200 GPU from Intel would help differentiate it from the high-end and mid-range GPUs on the way from NVIDIA and AMD.

The shipping manifest dates back to September 2024, so Intel is sitting on next-gen Battlemage desktop cards and simply waiting for the right time to launch. Intel's spotty graphics drivers, the main criticism of first-gen Arc GPUs, have improved dramatically in the past couple of years - to the point where they're no longer a significant issue.

The manifest also includes dimensions (192 x 89 x 381mm), hinting at the budget Intel Arc B580 being a compact dual-slot card. Rumors also point to three Battlemage desktop variants coming soon: Arc BMG-31, Arc BMG-20, and Arc BMG-G10. So, odds are, we'll be getting an Intel Arc B750 GPU too.