Zelda Tears of the Kingdom sells 18.51 million copies, made up 35% of total Q1 software sales

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom nearly outsells Elden Ring's lifetime sales in one quarter on the Nintendo Switch, achieves significant success.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has amassed nearly 19 million sales in its first quarter on the market.

Tears of the Kingdom is a staggering success on the Switch. According to Nintendo's latest earnings report, the new landmark RPG has sold 18.51 million units in little over a month. To put that number into perspective, that's more than Elden Ring's total sales in its first six months and almost as much as Elden Ring's total-year sales of 20 million.

The new Zelda did so well that it helped Nintendo hit a new Q1 record for first-party game sales, with 15.7 million copies sold in its first weeks on the market. Our figures indicate that The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom made up 35% of Nintendo's total Q1 software sales.

Here's what Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa had to say about Tears of the Kingdom's success: