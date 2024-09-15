The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom gameplay leaks ahead of launch

The title screen and gameplay for The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom has leaked onto YouTube before the scheduled launch on September 26.

It was back in June that Nintendo announced its next installment in the main line The Legend of Zelda series, with the company unveiling The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, marking the 21st title in the series and the first time Zelda is the main character.

For those that don't know, in every Legend of Zelda game, players control Link, who sets out to save the kingdom of Hyrule and ultimately rescue Princess Zelda. However, Nintendo has decided to change things up and make Zelda the protagonist in Echoes of Wisdom, as Link has disappeared after he loses in battle to Ganondorf.

In Echoes of Wisdom, Zelda embarks on a quest to save the world from total destruction, and the gameplay players can expect will be different from every other Zelda game Nintendo has released as Zelda won't carry a sword and shield, but instead, a magic wand called the Tri Rod that will be used to summon objects, ally monsters, and interact with the world in different ways.

Ahead of the scheduled launch for Echoes of Wisdom, it appears a user has already got access to Echoes of Wisdom. The user shared a video of the game's title screen and some gameplay, leading to many people commenting on the video and asking for access to the ROM file for Echoes of Wisdom. For those that don't know, the last game in the Zelda series "The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom" had its ROM file leaked two weeks before its release, presumably sourced from an early review copy.

Seeing gameplay footage from Echoes of Wisdom already popping up on YouTube raises concerns Nintendo's newest Zelda game may suffer from the same fate as the Tears of the Kingdom. Only time will tell.