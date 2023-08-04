All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Twitter's CEO gets her name stolen while the brand is being changed to X

Twitter CEO, or X CEO Linda Yaccarino, has had her former username stolen from her amid the company's rebranding to Elon Musk's standalone X.

Published
1 minute & 27 seconds read time

Twitter is no more as the social media platform has been rebranded to X, and amid the changes, trolls have snatched up X's CEO's former handle.

X CEO Linda Yaccarino, who X owner Elon Musk appointed in May, announced that she had changed her username from @lindayaccs to @lindayaX. Faster than you can say, the letter X Yaccarino's former username was picked up by an online troll who changed their display picture to Yaccarino's current display picture and began posting jokes. The troll account is mostly the same as Yaccarino's, except it features the words "parody" in the username, a rule on X that must be followed, per the social media platforms guidelines.

So, what has the troll account been posting? Examples include, "Hello fellow Reptilians!" and "Let's revert back to Twitter! Who's with me?" As previously stated, X requires parody accounts to clearly list the words "fake" "fan," or "commentary" within the username/bio. However, there are some caveats to its rules, as Musk famously banned the account that was tracking the location of his private jet using public flight data.

In other X news, Elon Musk has said that he's going to talk to Apple CEO Tim Cook about reducing the 30% App Store tax for X users, in an effort to help creators on the platform earn more money from paying subscribers. If you are interested in reading more about that story, or learning more about the Twitter rebranding to X, check out the below link.

NEWS SOURCES:gizmodo.com, futurism.com, twitter.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

